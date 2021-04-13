Model N Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ModelN–Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, plans to announce financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021 after market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 24, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13718659.

