In Home Caregivers Provides Independent Home Care for Seniors in Buffalo Grove IL

BUFFALO GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / In Home Caregivers, a company based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is happy to announce that they are providing independent home care for seniors and physically challenged individuals who require assistance with housekeeping, meal preparation, bill paying, lawn care, and more. The elderly home health care that they offer for residents of Buffalo Grove and neighboring areas is provided by a team of home care specialists who help seniors with their activities of daily living/ wellness services, safety supervision/ physical assistance, and socialization.

Jeff Handelman, owner of In Home Caregivers, says, “We have home care specialists with all skill sets and capabilities to match your loved ones’ needs. From one to 24 hour shifts, we provide premium certified nursing assistants, trained caregivers and personal companions. Our relationship begins with a free ‘in home’ assessment to determine a client’s health, home and daily living needs. Next, we connect with any physicians and health care providers to ensure a cohesive evaluation. Finally, we recommend a custom care plan based upon a client’s individual necessities and their family’s needs.”

Assistance for activities of daily living or wellness services involves various daily routine tasks. These include assistance with: getting dressed, oral hygiene, positioning in bed or chair, grooming, bathing or showering, medication reminders, toileting or incontinent care, shaving with electric razor, simple meal preparation or feeding assistance, light housekeeping including laundry, and more.

The home care specialists from In Home Caregivers also provide physical assistance and safety supervision. Activities involved include: wheelchair or walker assistance, ambulatory assistance involving walking and/or climbing the stairs, transferring to the bed/chair/couch, and help in the bathroom with bathing/toileting/oral care. Assistance with regards to socialization includes cognitive stimulation; newspaper, book or magazine reading; game playing, and conversation. Those who would like to learn more about In Home Caregivers can visit and follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/InhomeCaregiversLLC.

According to Jeff Handelman, their home services specialists are ready to take over where the caregiver have left off. They can provide professional assistance when it comes to such things as dog walking, lawn care or snow removal, finances and paying bills, meal preparation, house cleaning, grocery shopping, lawn care, snow removal, estate packing, and more.

In Home Caregivers can also provide a home retrofit, which is basically for seniors who want to age in place. The company’s goal here is to enhance the independence of their clients so they can have a great quality of life and continue to live safely at home. The company has a team of skilled, knowledgeable and experienced experts on installation and retrofitting, which allows the home to be as safe as possible and to minimize the risk of falls. These include a grab bar in the shower to help prevent falls, pull-down shelving in kitchen cabinets and closets for easy accessibility, accessible walk-in bathtubs, and more. Such modifications to the home will not just ensure the safety and comfort of the elderly, but will also enhance their quality of living and enjoyment, while feeling secure when at home. Some of the things they can install in the home include: safety rails and bars, wheelchair accessibility, accessible kitchen shelves, toilet bars, stand-up safety poles, chair lifts, visual and hearing impaired improvements, and interior and exterior ramps.

Jeff Handelman established In Home Caregivers because he believes that he always had an affinity to the goal of helping others. It has always been his passion to care for the elderly and people with disabilities. He personally experienced how to take care of the elderly when at the age of 17, his grandfather had to be hospitalized after a fall. After his grandfather returned home from the hospital, he had to help his grandfather adjust to having limited mobility and having to use the wheelchair. He helped his grandfather with various activities, such as reminding him to take his medication, helping him bathe, going to doctor appointments, shaving and feeding him, stocking his pantry and refrigerator, toileting, cleaning his home, and paying his bills.

