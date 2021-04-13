CV Sciences and Alkemist Labs Form Partnership to Support the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cannabis Quality Assurance Program

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced an ongoing partnership with Alkemist Labs, an established leader in botanical plant testing, to collaborate with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) on efforts to help cannabis testing labs demonstrate and improve measurement capabilities and comparability. The tools developed by this NIST cannabis program will support measurements establishing legal, commerce, and safety claims through the development of fit-for-purpose analytical methodologies, production of Reference Materials, and implementation of NIST’s Cannabis Quality Assurance Program (“CannaQAP”).

As part of this collaboration, CV Sciences will prepare and provide hemp oil samples that NIST will distribute to laboratories that participate in CannaQAP. In addition, Alkemist Labs will provide initial measurements of cannabinoid levels in those samples.

Currently, marijuana and THC remain on the controlled substances list, although medical marijuana is legal in 33 states and recreational marijuana is legal in 11 states as well as the District of Columbia. The 2018 Farm Bill defined hemp as cannabis containing not more than 0.3% THC and removed hemp from the controlled substances list. These legal changes have required laboratories throughout the United States to implement quantitative analytical methods to distinguish cannabis raw material and finished products as marijuana or hemp.

“As one of the first accredited cannabis testing labs in California, Alkemist Labs has a long history as a strong advocate for rigorous laboratory standards for cannabis products,” said Alkemist Labs CEO Elan Sudberg. “We’re very pleased to be partnering with CV Sciences and NIST on this important effort to ensure that labs have the fit-for-purpose test methods they need to support high quality standards of cannabis products.”

CannaQAP will improve the accuracy and capability of cannabis product testing, which supports industry transparency and protects consumers. The CannaQAP will benefit forensic laboratories that are developing analytical methods to distinguish hemp from marijuana through quantitative measurements or screening thresholds; quality control laboratories testing cannabis products for strength and composition; regulatory laboratories testing for product compliance; and researchers conducting clinical trials on the safety and benefits of cannabis products.

“As the most trusted hemp-derived CBD company, CV Sciences was honored to be invited to partner with Alkemist Labs to assist NIST in its efforts to improve cannabis testing throughout the industry,” said Dr. Douglas Mackay, N.D., Senior Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs for CV Sciences. “We are dedicated to moving the CBD industry forward through science and advancing NIST’s CannaQAP program will play a pivotal role in helping the industry improve the scientific rigor and reproducibility between Cannabis testing labs.”

A full description of CannaQAP can be found here: https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/nist-tools-cannabis-laboratory-quality-assurance.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is Latin for “course of life”, and science is the pursuit of truth. CV Sciences: our name is our mission -improving quality of life through nature and science.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 7,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

About Alkemist Labs

Alkemist Labs is an ISO 17025 accredited contract testing laboratory specializing in plant authentication, botanical ingredient identification and quantitative analytical services to the Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical and Cosmeceutical industries. Located in a state-of-the-art facility in Garden Grove, California, Alkemist Labs offers clients a wide range of specialty research services to evaluate the identity, purity and quality of botanical raw materials, dietary ingredients and finished products. DEA registered 1, 2, 3n, and 4 for over 20 years, Alkemist is also approved to be on California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) list for hemp testing. Alkemist Labs produces a complete line of Composite Reference Botanicals (CRBs), critical tools for botanical identity verification. Since it was founded in 1997, Alkemist Labs has become the ideal “Partner for Quality” to companies interested in producing high quality natural products requiring independent, third-party analysis, Stability/Shelf-life studies, Certification of Analysis and cGMP compliance. alkemist.com

