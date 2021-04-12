Protiviti Named to the Fortune ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ List Again

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the seventh consecutive year. To create the list, Great Place to Work® surveyed more than half a million employees in the U.S. on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. Companies were also asked to provide details of the programs they created in 2020 to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic, with their answers comprising forty percent of their overall score.

“Following a year of tremendous challenge for everyone, we’re especially proud to be recognized once again as a great workplace for all,” said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. “Thanks to the resilient mindset of our people, we’ve continued to support and deliver innovative solutions to our clients, even in a time of global crisis.”

“At the start of the pandemic, we were able to quickly implement a range of programs and benefits, such as additional time off for COVID-19 related reasons and more flexible work arrangements, to ensure that we stayed unified and supportive of each other,” said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. “The strong roots of our inclusive and collaborative culture and our mutual trust in each other proved a strong foundation for the firm during an otherwise turbulent time for many organizations.”

Protiviti has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2014, in addition to earning many other best workplace accolades. Employees are offered meaningful rewards and benefits, including gender-neutral paid parental leave, sabbaticals, backup childcare, on- and off-the job training, tuition reimbursement and a robust mentoring program. In addition, Protiviti’s global diversity, equity and inclusion initiative strives to foster is an organization where everyone can thrive.

“Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies have stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures.”

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

