Kepler Team Partners with Humavericks to Bridge Business and Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Apr. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Kepler Team, a custom software development company for medical technologies, announces their collaborative partnership with Humavericks. Humavericks helps healthcare companies optimize their technology’s trajectory by revealing strategic gaps and identifying the appropriate team and tools needed to accelerate commercialization. Considering how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated MedTech development, the partnership’s goal is to save startups both money and time by bundling technological and business development into a seamless package.

Olga Muller, CEO at Kepler Team, learned after countless conversations with MedTech startups that many lack the answers to fundamental questions, like who their customer is, why their product is necessary, and how they will monetize their idea. “Technology creation depends on all of these questions being answered correctly because when they’re not, then it’s a lot of money wasted,” Muller said. “We had a lot of businesses coming to us, but a lot of times they weren’t quite ready to have technology conversations. We could understand that, but we couldn’t help them with that.” After a twelve-month pilot project phase with Humavericks, Kepler Team found a way to bridge the gap between technology and business.

The Humavericks team is composed of Lisa Tweardy, Eric Gorman, and Kevin Lozeau. Together, the team brings expertise and specialization in ideation, prototyping, and commercialization of medical technologies, applications, and devices. Tweardy works in the commercialization of new medical technologies, while Lozeau also has a background in product design and engineering. Gorman runs strategy workshops, design sprints, and leads digital prototyping and testing.

“Kepler Team has the ability to make the software that backs a lot of these healthcare solutions.” Tweardy said. “However, their focus is on software development while ours is on the business model development and understanding how strategy and positioning can frame the unique value proposition. Those two things need to come together in the end. With the right input, Kepler can actualize a product faster and cheaper with their resources.”

With the partnership, Kepler Team and Humavericks aim to provide startups with more efficiency and a chance to de-risk investment by providing a customer-tested business model and technology that is ready for expansion at the enterprise level.

About Kepler Team

Kepler Team develops custom software development for MedTech startups and has the skills and experience to complete any software development or integration project for the healthcare industry. They often act as a technology partner to pre-seed, series A, and later-stage companies.

About Humavericks

Humavericks accelerates MedTech startups, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs to market by identifying their blind spots, de-risking their operations, and accelerating commercialization. Led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, Humanvericks specializes in ideation, prototyping, and commercialization of medical technologies, applications, and devices.

