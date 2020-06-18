Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Partner with Symetra and Copacino Fujikado to Help Consumers Prepare for the Future

Life insurer launches new ad campaign to help bring certainty in a time of uncertainty

SEATTLE & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Symetra, a national provider of employee benefits, annuities and life insurance, is set to launch a new creative campaign in partnership with Women’s Soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and triple WNBA championship winner Sue Bird. Developed by the brand’s creative agency of record, Copacino Fujikado, the campaign follows the power couple as they tackle their disrupted lives at home. The spots will start running this Sunday, June 21st, in the pre-show for and during the Remote 2020 ESPY Awards Show, hosted by Rapinoe, Bird, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.





“Sue and Megan at Home” acknowledges how everyone has adjusted course over the past three months — even professional athletes. Rapinoe and Bird “work remotely” by practicing soccer and basketball drills in their apartment, while also cooking, baking, and rearranging furniture in their newfound spare time. The dynamic duo dives into how their plans for 2020 shifted, while also considering their future with help from Symetra.

“Symetra is thrilled to have Sue and Megan help us deliver the message that even though ‘you can’t predict the future, you can still prepare for it’ to a more diverse customer base than we’ve traditionally reached,” said Trinity Parker, senior vice president, Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs. “Our Symetra Empowers strategic vision is centered on creating a world where more people have access to financial freedom. We’re out to elevate that commitment and our brand awareness in this fun spot featuring two world-class athletes, who are global champions for equity and inclusion.”

Set to launch during Pride Month, the advertising builds on Symetra’s diversity values and long-term commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. The company recently pledged $250,000 to the GSBA Scholarship Fund, one of the oldest LGBTQ+ scholarship funds in the country. Its Symetra Empowers scholarships grants provide workforce scholarships to LGBTQ+ students who have overcome adversity.

With stay-at-home orders in place during production, Bird and Rapinoe shot the spots in their apartment on an iPad and iPhone, with the spots’ director guiding them each step of the way. “Sue and Megan at Home” is the first of three spots the couple is scheduled to appear in for Symetra through 2021.

“Working with Sue and Megan remotely was a pleasure, and our team felt pleased with the final product and, most importantly, its message,” said Mike Hayward, executive creative director at Copacino Fujikado. “Creatively, we wanted to empathize with our consumers and show them that they’re not alone. Despite all the uncertainty, even as states continue to reopen, we can still plan and have hope for the future.”

“Sue and Megan at Home” marks the latest execution for Symetra from Copacino Fujikado, which has served as the insurance company’s agency of record since 2004. The 30-second spot will run nationally in 18 major metro markets, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Seattle, across primetime programming. A supporting social media campaign will feature four :06 varieties of the ad.

The spots scheduled to air during the ESPYs broadcast:

“Sue and Megan at Home” (:30) https://youtu.be/oO3eC89no0s

“Megan Gardening” (:15) https://youtu.be/sHX68UXUfiM

“Sue’s Banana Bread” (:15) https://youtu.be/vItMQ_nooCc

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent agents and advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About Copacino Fujikado

Copacino Fujikado is a full-service advertising agency headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Founded in 1998, the agency consistently produces effective, award-winning work for its clients. CF has a roster of high-profile regional and national accounts that include Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Institute, Premera Blue Cross and Symetra Financial. The agency seeks to Think like a consultancy. Create like an agency. And act with empathy. In doing so, CF brings strategic rigor, creative breakthroughs and a human-centered approach to help our clients reach and exceed their goals.

