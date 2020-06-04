Triton Digital Releases Latin America Podcast Report for the April 13 through May 10 Reporting Period

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest LATAM Podcast Report. The Report provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Latin America from April 13th through May 10th, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. This is the first LATAM Podcast Report to include popular titles from podcast networks Audioboom and audio.ad Podcasts.

Twenty-two new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report this reporting period, including Últimas noticias de CNN en Español (WarnerMedia), Aprendo en casa (Grupo RPP), Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman (WaitWhat), and Con la ayuda de mis amikas (Audioboom). In addition, O Assunto (Radios Grupo Globo) remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region during this reporting period. The Top 100 podcasts account for 21.6M downloads in total.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, network, program, episode, and more.

