Viamedia Bolsters Fast-Growing QTT™, Names John Piccone President of New Division

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viamedia, the television industry’s largest independent local ad management company, today named John Piccone to the newly created position of President of QTT™, Viamedia’s newly formed business division launching a cloud-based television advertising solution bridging the gap between linear TV and digital advertising. Piccone is responsible for QTT™’s overall business, product, communications and marketing strategy.





“Having been an advisor to QTT™ for several months now, John has demonstrated that he is a dynamic leader whose extensive experience and insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand our QTT™ offering,” said Viamedia President and CEO Mark Lieberman. “The technical results from our initial market trials and integrations with our MVPD partners have been stellar. QTT™ is bringing us one step closer to the full convergence of TV and digital advertising, and John is the right man to help us get there.”

QTT™ is a first-of-its-kind solution that requests and receives ads programmatically from digital ad exchanges to enable real-time linear cable television ad insertion utilizing existing cable TV infrastructure. With this patent-pending technology, Viamedia can significantly increase cable ad dollars and advertisers’ marketing options by tapping into the surging programmatic digital advertising marketplace. Without needing any headend installation or changes to set top boxes, Viamedia was able to deploy QTT™ in over 650,000 households, 25 markets and 13 partner MVPDs in only 5 days in May. The balance of Viamedia’s footprint will be rolled out as well as with non-Viamedia MVPDs later this year.

“I am very excited at the opportunity of helping bring the digital and linear television advertising worlds together,” Piccone said. “QTT™ is a complete gamechanger. For years, the marketplace has been waiting for a simple solution to allow digital advertising platforms to buy linear TV advertising while respecting the existing business rules that have made television advertising so powerful. With QTT™, the wait is over. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Piccone is a seasoned ad tech executive with more than 20 years’ experience in sales and business development. In his most recent post, he was president & chief revenue officer of Simulmedia, the largest independent seller of linear television advertising. Before that, he led commercial development, product introduction and marketing for leading advertising technology companies such as Innovid, HealthiNation, BlackArrow (later acquired by Cadent) and 24/7 Real Media (acquired by WPP and later merged with Xaxis).

Viamedia has also tapped Brendan Condon, a programmatic TV innovator and former chief revenue officer for Comcast-owned Effectv (previously Comcast Spotlight), as a strategic advisor to help with third party network and operator deployment nationwide. With more than 30 years’ experience specializing in multi-platform sales, including linear, digital video, mobile and addressable advertising, Condon will be working with cable operators and agency heads to help drive adoption of QTT™.

Headquartered in New York City, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video and digital advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 34 states across 76 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including Viamedia’s proprietary QTT™ as well as OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia’s success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

