iHeartMedia Launches “Summer Camp with the Stars” to Provide Family Fun for Kids Missing Out on Summer Camp

Music’s Biggest Names Will Serve as Camp Counselors and Will Host Different Family-Friendly Activities From their Homes Every Friday in July at 5 p.m. ET

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and His Daughter Will Kick Off the Virtual Summer Camp on July 3 with a Special Dance Class

Series Will Video Stream on iHeartRadio’s Facebook Page

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#iHeartJingleBall–iHeartMedia today announced the launch of “Summer Camp with the Stars,” a special four-week series featuring the top names in music helping millions of children across the U.S. missing out on summer camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will stream every Friday in July 2020 beginning July 3 at 5 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio’s Facebook page.

“Summer Camp with the Stars” series will kick off with special guest counselor AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, who will be leading a dance class with his daughter from their home.

“With millions of Americans postponing or canceling their summer plans to keep themselves and others safe, we wanted to produce a virtual summer camp experience for the entire family to enjoy together,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “We’re thrilled to have AJ and several other of our favorite artists helping to create families of happy campers.”

“I’m thrilled to be the first camp counselor for ‘Summer Camp with the Stars,’ especially since I get to share the experience with my daughter,” said McLean. “It’s so important that we still find moments to just have fun with our children during such a strange time. I hope everyone is ready to dance!”

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contacts

Danielle Vitucci



daniellevitucci@iheartmedia.com

646-343-2425