Amazon SageMaker Delivers Cost Savings, Faster Benefits from Machine Learning, According to Nucleus Research Report

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleus Research has published a report outlining the key benefits of Amazon SageMaker, a fully-managed cloud service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that allows users to build, train, and deploy machine learning models at scale. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Amazon SageMaker based on interviews with over 50 organizations encompassing over 400 unique machine learning projects on AWS.

“ As more organizations seek to leverage machine learning capabilities to support general tasks like classification and image recognition, one of the largest challenges is managing the data, models, and infrastructure in an efficient way,” said Daniel Elman, analyst at Nucleus Research and author of the report. “ AWS has identified the need for services that address these challenges with Amazon SageMaker, providing organizations all of the tools needed for machine learning so models get to production faster with less heavy lifting and at lower cost.”

Nucleus identified the following key benefits of Amazon SageMaker:

● Faster Model Development & Deployment—With SageMaker, users can select commonly used pre-built models, allowing them to begin training and making inferences much more quickly. Customers interviewed by Nucleus reported reduced time to inference (the time from model creation until it is trained and tuned to produce predictions on live data) by 33 to 50 percent.

● Cost Savings—Customers realized cost savings from using a fully managed service for machine learning. Some companies have been able to reduce their spend on machine learning-associated hardware and related resources by up to 80 percent after moving the workloads to SageMaker.

● Increased Machine Learning Agility—Using SageMaker, developers were able to implement more machine learning models faster, increasing the speed of their research by enabling teams to test new ideas, tune parameters, and troubleshoot models, then rapidly deploy them on real data to assess the results. Customers said using SageMaker makes training and deployment 2-3 times faster than on self-managed infrastructure.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

