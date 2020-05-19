Kopin Granted Two Key Patents on OLED Backplane Design

Patents Enable Higher Frame Rates and Lower Power Consumption of High-Resolution Displays for VR/AR/MR Applications

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative microdisplays for wearable computing applications, today announced that it was granted two US patents (10,304,372 and 10,636,347) on “Two Rows Driving Method For Micro Display Device.” The technology described in the patents are especially important for designing backplanes of high-resolution OLED microdisplays desired for virtual reality (VR), augmented (AR) and mixed reality (MR) applications since it allows lower power consumption and high frame rates (120 Hz) to avoid motion sickness.

The key claims of the patents relate to simultaneously writing pixels in two separate rows of the display array during one ramp amplifier cycle. In prior arts, pixels in only one row can be written while all the columns are being driven by the ramp. In the patented method, one half of the pixels in each column of the display array are connected to one set of rows while the other half connected to the other set of rows. The first half pixel columns are connected to a ramp amplifier while the second half pixel columns are connected to another ramp amplifier. This allows pixels in the two rows in the two different sets to be written simultaneously but also independently.

Driving two rows for each cycle of the ramp signal can reduce the ramp frequency by half, which in turn lowers the power consumption of the ramp amplifier by half. This is important because the ramp amplifier consumes a significant portion of the overall display power in high resolution displays. In addition, doubling the ramp period relaxes the timing requirements of the pixel driver circuits, which become increasingly more challenging for 120 Hz operation of higher resolution displays. As an example of the benefits, the maximum backplane power for our Lightning® 2k (2048 x 2048 resolution) OLED microdisplay is only about 450 mW at 120 Hz operation – this is about 300 mW lower than if a single row drive method were used.

“We are delighted to have these two patents granted,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin Corporation. “Our innovative double-rows driving architecture is incorporated in our Lightning 2k and 2.6k (2560 x 2560 resolution) OLED displays. With enhanced performance thanks to this patented method, we believe our OLED displays will play critical roles in realizing lifelike VR/AR/MR systems that are highly desirable in an increasingly contactless social trend.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: our belief that our OLED displays will play critical roles in realizing lifelike VR/AR/MR systems that are highly desirable in an increasingly contactless social trend. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, or as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Kopin Corporation



Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959



Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



Richard_Sneider@kopin.com

or



Market Street Partners



Joann Horne, 415-445-3233



JHorne@marketstreetpartners.com