Insights on the Worldwide OTT TV and Video Market to 2025 – Revised Forecasts as a Result of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach $167 billion in 2025; double the $83 billion recorded in 2019. About $16 billion will be added in 2020.
SVOD’s share of OTT revenues will stay at around 58%. This means that SVOD revenues will climb by $50 billion between 2019 and 2025 to total $98 billion.
Simon Murray, a Principal Analyst, said: Taking account of the coronavirus impact, we have overhauled our forecasts for 138 countries. SVOD has boomed during the lockdown – and thanks to the rollout of Disney+. However, advertising confidence has been hit. We expect lower growth for AVOD in 2020 – but recovery thereafter.
From the 138 countries, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2025. This proportion is down from 72% in 2019; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 19 countries by 2025; up from 13 countries in 2019.
Revenues in the US will nearly double between 2019 and 2025 – adding nearly $33 billion to reach $68 billion. China will add $6 billion over the same period to reach $19 billion. China has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown. AVOD will fall in China in 2019 and 2020 but will recover from 2021.
Published in May 2020, this 280-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes, transactions and revenues. We have revised our forecasts for all 138 countries covered to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:
- A 76-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2025) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Benin
- Bolivia
- Bosnia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- CAR Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Rep.
- Denmark Dominican Rep.
- DR Congo
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador Eq
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Laos Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Rep Congo
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Uganda
- UK
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- USA
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Vietnam Zambia
-
Zimbabwe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7fwi8
