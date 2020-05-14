Revised SVOD Forecasts to 2025; Accounting for the COVID-19 Pandemic – ResearchAndMarkets.com
This 250-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies) for 815 platforms across 138 countries. Forecasts have been revised for all 138 countries covered to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report comprises:
- Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by country (2010 to 2025) for the major platforms.
- Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)
- Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2025
Global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 519 million between 2019 and 2025 to 1,161 million – or up by 81%. The total will climb by 170 million in 2020 alone.
Five global platforms will have 640 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2025. Disney+ will be the biggest winner by adding 176 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 202 million. Netflix will add 91 million subscribers; revealing growth even for the most established platform.
No foreign platforms are expected to enter China. China’s domestic players will account for 23% of the global total by 2025.
Companies Mentioned
- ALT
- ANT1 Next
- All Access
- Amazon
- Amazon Prime
- Amediateka
- Apple TV+
- Avex dtv
- au Smart Pass
- beIN Connect
- blu
- Balaji
- Black by Cell C
- Blim
- C More
- CBS
- CBS All Access
- CHT
- Catchplay
- Cellcom TV
- Claro Video
- CraveTV
- Dimsum
- DirecTV Now
- Disney+
- Divan.TV
- Eros Now
- Fibe Alt TV
- Flow fixed
- Fox Play
- Fox+
- Foxtel Now
- Giga
- Globo Play
- HBO
- HOOQ
- Horizon
- Hotstar
- Hulu
- IQiyi
- Icflix
- Iflix
- Illico
- Ipla
- Iroko
- Ivi
- LG U+
- Lightbox
- Magenta TV App
- Maxdome/Joyn
- Mediaset Infinity
- Megogo
- Meo TVCine
- Movistar Play
- MyCanal
- MyTV Super
- NL Ziet
- Neon
- Netflix
- Now
- OCS
- Okko
- Oksusu
- Olleh TV
- Orange Cine
- Partner
- Pickbox
- Play
- Play Now
- PlayStation Vue
- Player+
- Plus
- Plus Wavo
- Pooq
- Premium
- Proximus
- RTL Now
- RTL TV Now Premium
- RTL XL
- SFR
- Shahid
- Shahid Plus
- Showmax
- Showtime
- Sky
- Sky X
- Sling TV
- Sony Liv
- Spuul
- Stan
- Starz
- Starz Play
- Sting TV
- TIMVision
- TV
- TV2
- Teleclub Play
- Tencent Video
- Tivibu
- Tsutaya
- Turkcell
- Tving
- U-Next
- Unlimited
- Viaplay
- Videoland
- Viu
- Viu: Yupp TV
- Vodafone TV
- Voyo
- WarnerMedia
- Wavo
- X/Ticket
- Xfinity Instant TV
- YeloPlay
- YouTube TV
- Youku Tudou
- Zattoo
- Zee 5
- Ziggo Movies & Series
