Mission Unstoppable Launches #StaySafeForScience, a New Pro-Social Digital Campaign to Benefit the CDC Foundation and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health

Campaign Includes PSA to Air on CBS Beginning Saturday, May 9, Featuring Female STEM Superstars and Mission Unstoppable Host Miranda Cosgrove

Kids Can Help Raise Money By Joining The #StaySafeForScience Challenge To Fight COVID-19 @CBSUnstoppable

#StaySafeForScience will include a social media call to action entitled, the #StaySafeForScience Challenge, which will run on Instagram and Twitter. To support the science community and further COVID-19 relief efforts, Lyda Hill Philanthropies will donate $1 for every tweet or Instagram filter shared using #StaySafeForScience up to $250,000.

All funds raised through the #StaySafeForScience Challenge will be donated in equal parts to the CDC Foundation and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health to support both organizations’ leading science-based efforts related to the pandemic.

The campaign will also include a PSA featuring Mission Unstoppable host Miranda Cosgrove (Click to View PSA) and AAAS IF/THEN Ambassadors, all female STEM leaders. The PSA will debut on CBS on May 9, 2019.

Mission Unstoppable airs on CBS’ Saturday morning programming block “CBS Dream Team” and presents women STEM role models in a fun and innovative way to educate and inspire the next generation of STEM pioneers.

“Kids are spending more time on their social platforms than ever before and #StaySafeForScience gives them an opportunity to get involved and make an impact while also learning how to stay safe during the pandemic crisis,” said Nicole Small, CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies® and co-founder of the IF/THEN® Initiative. “We are excited to partner with Litton Entertainment to support the CDC Foundation and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.”

“Each of us can make a difference in the COVID-19 fight,” said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. “We are excited for this social media campaign to spread knowledge about public health practices youth can take to protect themselves, their family and friends, and their communities from COVID-19. And, we appreciate the generous support of Lyda Hill Philanthropies to the CDC Foundation that will help advance critical COVID-19 response efforts.”

The #StaySafeForScience Challenge asks participants to tweet their answers to the statement: “IF we #StaySafeForScience, THEN (FILL IN THE BLANK). For example, “IF we #StaySafeForScience, THEN we can count the total number of cases.”

The #StaySafeForScience campaign will be shared via Mission Unstoppable’s Instagram and Twitter — @CBSUnstoppable — where audiences will be encouraged to interact with STEM influencers and experts and share messages of solidarity for public health awareness. The campaign will also feature customized augmented reality filters, GIF stickers with CDC recommendations, and Instagram Story activities including emoji challenges and #StaySafeForScience games.

In addition, Mission Unstoppable will also feature Instagram Live sessions every Saturday in May at 12 noon PT/3pm ET to provide teens with a forum to interact with STEM influencers and science community experts on relevant topics.

#StaySafeForScience will also be featured on The Daily Splash, Litton Entertainment’s online hub providing kids and families free access to hundreds of half-hours of Emmy-award winning content. The Daily Splash allows teens to participate in Mission Unstoppable DIY experiments and #StaySafeForScience challenges.

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC’s critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched more than 1,000 programs and raised more than $900 million. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security works to protect people from epidemics and disasters and build resilient communities through innovative scholarship, engagement, and research that strengthens the organizations, systems, policies, and programs essential to preventing and responding to public health crises. The Center is part of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and is located in Baltimore, MD.

IF/THEN® is part of Lyda Hill Philanthropies®’ commitment to fund game-changing advancements in science and nature. IF/THEN® seeks to further advance women in STEM by empowering current innovators and inspiring the next generation of pioneers. Rooted in a firm belief that there is no better time to highlight positive and successful female professional role models, IF/THEN® is designed to activate a culture shift among young girls to open their eyes to STEM careers by: (1) funding and elevating women in STEM as role models, (2) convening cross-sector partners in entertainment, fashion, sports, business and academia to illuminate the importance of STEM everywhere, and (3) inspiring girls with better portrayals of women in STEM through media and learning experiences to pique their interest in STEM careers. To learn more, visit www.ifthenshecan.org or follow IF/THEN® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Lyda Hill Philanthropies® encompasses the charitable giving of founder Lyda Hill and includes her foundation and personal philanthropy. As one of its priorities, Lyda Hill Philanthropies® funds transformational advances in science and nature. To learn more, please visit https://lydahillphilanthropies.org/.

Litton Entertainment, a division of Hearst Television, is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry, creating and distributing quality programming for over 20 years with a specialty in educational and informational (“E/I”) programming. Litton talent and crews can often be found traveling the globe producing Emmy winning, content distributed worldwide. Litton’s “Weekend Adventure,” produced by Litton Studios, was the first program block of its kind and airs Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team; The CW Network with One Magnificent Morning, a three-hour destination featuring E/I programming; NBC stations with six original E/I series under the iconic brand The More You Know; and Telemundo with the three-hour Mi Telemundo block of programming. Litton’s syndication and news division distributes a diverse slate of programs including the E/I block Go Time! and Consumer Reports TV. For more information, visit http://www.litton.tv. Litton is majority-owned by Hearst: http://www.hearst.com/

