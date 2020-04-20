Start Earth Day 2020 Live With Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in a Behind-the-Scenes Look at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA

8 am PT Instagram Live Broadcast Precedes “Born Wild: The Next Generation” Premiere On National Geographic Channel at 8 pm ET/PT on April 22 – the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

SAUSALITO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts will host a National Geographic Instagram live look at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA, the world’s largest marine mammal hospital and education center, at 8 am PT, Wednesday, April 22 – the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. The Center’s medical director, Dr. Cara Field, will join Roberts and provide viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Center’s state-of-the-art care of harbor seals. Viewers will also see a special harbor seal patient that was recently rescued by the Center as well as a veterinary exam of a weeks-old harbor seal pup and the Center’s surgery suite. Roberts will ask questions of Field, one of only 30 veterinarians in the nation with a specialty in aquatic marine medicine.

To watch live on Instagram, follow National Geographic at @natgeochannel or https://www.instagram.com/natgeochannel/ or Robin Roberts at @robinrobertsgma or https://www.instagram.com/robinrobertsgma/. The show will also be broadcast live on the Center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/themarinemammalcenter.

The National Geographic live Instagram show precedes The Marine Mammal Center being highlighted on an hour-long special – Born Wild: The Next Generation to premiere at 8 pm ET/PT, on April 22 on National Geographic channel. The program will be simulcast on Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo stations and will be made available on Disney+. Roberts will also narrate the Born Wild segment on The Marine Mammal Center, which includes interviews with Center experts and volunteers.

“We are delighted that Robin Roberts, ABC News and National Geographic want to shine a light on the importance of ocean health, animal resilience and the dedication of our staff and volunteer community. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to highlight the challenges facing our ocean—which are solvable,” said Dr. Jeff Boehm, Chief Executive Officer of The Marine Mammal Center. “We’ve been working to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals for 45 years, and the live Instagram show plus Born Wild: The Next Generation gives us the chance to highlight the importance of Earth Day through the eyes of our patients – sea lions, northern elephant seals and harbor seals, among others – as together we share our hopes and solutions for building a healthier ocean environment for animals and people alike.”

Located on the grounds of a former Cold War missile base, The Marine Mammal Center is the launching pad for dramatic rescues, life-saving surgeries, and breakthrough research and ocean conservation efforts. The Center is also home to groundbreaking research on marine toxins and cancer in California sea lions—research that has implications and benefits to human health. Over the course of a year, the Center’s community of over 1,300 trained volunteers and staff rescues and treats upwards of 1,800 marine mammals along the California and Hawai‘i coastlines, providing them a second chance at life. Private donations from individuals, foundations and corporations account for 90 percent of the Center’s annual operating budget.

“Our team is thrilled to be able to highlight the important work being done at The Marine Mammal Center on Born Wild: The Next Generation,” said John R. Green, Executive Producer of Special Programming at ABC News. “It was inspiring to see firsthand how they’re rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing so many vulnerable sea mammals back into the wild. Their work gives us important insights into the health of our ocean and underscores how interconnected humans and animals are.”

Born Wild: The Next Generation will air globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. In addition to The Marine Mammal Center, other segments will include humpback whale calves in the waters of Hawai‘i, lion cubs in the savannas of Kenya, and koala joeys in Australia’s Reserves.

“We can’t wait to showcase the knowledge, love and caring that our team brings to their role as first responders in combatting the threats marine mammals face in our ocean and on land. I am also personally grateful to our friends at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as the National Park Service for their daily support and help in our mission to protect marine mammals,” said Boehm.

About The Marine Mammal Center

At The Marine Mammal Center, we are guided and inspired by a shared vision of a healthy ocean for marine mammals and humans alike. Our mission is to advance global ocean conservation through marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, scientific research, and education. Since 1975, the Center has been headquartered in the Marin Headlands, Sausalito, Calif., within the Golden Gate National Parks and has rescued and treated more than 20,000 marine mammals. In 2014, the Center opened Ke Kai Ola, a hospital dedicated to the recovery of the endangered Hawaiian monk seal, in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. The Marine Mammal Center is the largest marine mammal hospital and education center in the world. The Center’s teaching hospital and training experts travel to work with emerging first responder teams in locations around the globe.

