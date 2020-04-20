Gilbert Arenas Brings His Popular No Chill Podcast to fubo Sports Network

TV Network Also Adds More Originals, Movies and Documentaries

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas will add television host to his long list of credits on May 4 when his popular The No Chill Podcast is reimagined as No Chill with Gilbert Arenas for fubo Sports Network. No Chill with Gilbert Arenas joins a robust lineup of new original shows, movies and documentaries airing this spring on the free-to-consumer TV network for passionate sports fans.

Through a partnership with Arenas’ No Chill Productions, the weekly No Chill with Gilbert Arenas becomes a vodcast, where one of basketball’s most unique characters shares his truly original perspective on the game. Joined by his co-host Mike Botticello, along with his colleagues throughout the sport, from players, to coaches, media personalities and future stars, Agent Zero offers up his unrivaled point of view and draws our attention to a different way of looking at the game of basketball…and life around it.

“When I got started with The No Chill Podcast, I wanted to share everything that I knew about basketball with my fans,” said Arenas. “Bringing it to fubo Sports Network, I wanted to bring it to the next level, shining a light on what I love about the game and its future stars.”

In addition to No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, new fubo Sports Network partners and programming include:

Law&Crime Network – Sports Court , hosted by Law&Crime anchor/attorney Brian Buckmire, examines the week’s top legal and sports stories. The two minute segments are produced by the Law&Crime Network exclusively for fubo Sports Network.

, hosted by Law&Crime anchor/attorney Brian Buckmire, examines the week’s top legal and sports stories. The two minute segments are produced by the Law&Crime Network exclusively for fubo Sports Network. CampusLore – Join professional athletes as they share their stories from their college careers, revisit their campuses and discuss current college players and games through several CampusLore-produced originals, including CampusLore Live , Coming Home , CampusLore Live Basketball and CL Sit-downs .

– Join professional athletes as they share their stories from their college careers, revisit their campuses and discuss current college players and games through several CampusLore-produced originals, including , , and . Inverleigh – From soccer and basketball to boxing, MMA, racing, esports and more, fubo Sports Network covers it all with weekly news and highlights programming from Inverleigh including Life’s a Pitch (soccer), The Inside Line (F1), Sports Confidential (world sports), Total Combat (boxing & MMA), FIBA World Basketball and Arena Esports .

– From soccer and basketball to boxing, MMA, racing, esports and more, fubo Sports Network covers it all with weekly news and highlights programming from Inverleigh including (soccer), (F1), (world sports), (boxing & MMA), and . No Laying Up – Tourist Sauce and Strapped from No Laying Up’s five golf “fanalysts” who host the sport’s leading podcast.

fubo Sports Network is also adding dozens of movies and documentaries to its lineup through new deals with studios Gunpowder & Sky (including In Football We Trust, 365 Days, A Year in Happy Valley) and 1091 Media (including Ambassadors of Hoops featuring Kobe Bryant, Fathers of Football, Girl on Wave and The Sheik). These titles will be added to fubo Sports Network’s Double Play Movie Night featuring back-to-back sports movies and documentaries every Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

fubo Sports Network’s partnerships with Gunpowder & Sky and 1091 Media, as well as a previously-announced deal with Gravitas, will also extend to fuboTV, giving subscribers access to sports and entertainment VOD movies anytime, anywhere.

“At a time when everyone is missing the thrill of live sports, we sought to ramp up fubo Sports Network’s original programming with compelling and inspiring sports stories,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of fubo Sports Network and original programming. “There is no storyteller more original than Gilbert Arenas, and we are thrilled he chose fubo Sports Network for his podcast’s television debut. I’m really excited about our spring programming lineup, and I look forward to adding back live sports as soon as it is safe.”

This new programming joins fubo Sports Network’s existing slate of talent-driven original programming including Call It a Night with Julie Stewart-Binks, Drinks with Binks and The Cooligans; live sports; and shows from partners FanDuel, The Players’ Tribune, Stadium, USA TODAY, VSiN and more. For details on fubo Sports Network programming, go to https://fubosportsnetwork.com.

Launched by live TV streaming platform fuboTV (OTCQB:FBNK) in September 2019, fubo Sports Network is available as a free channel on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO, and as part of fuboTV’s Standard package. More distribution partners will be announced soon.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (OTCQB:FBNK) is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform.

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. Other industry “firsts” for the company include entering Europe with the launch of fuboTV España in 2018. fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network for passionate sports fans, launched in 2019 with event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming.

Named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup list in 2019, NYC-based fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group, Inc. in 2020.

