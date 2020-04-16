Salem Media Group’s KFSH FM (The Fish LA) Adds Keep the Faith with Penny to Nights

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) today announced that KFSH-FM (The Fish LA) has entered into an agreement to air Keep the Faith with Penny weeknights 7:00pm to Midnight. Keep the Faith with Penny airs on 127 radio stations coast to coast and is syndicated by Salem Media Group’s Salem Music Network.

KFSH Program Director, Scott Valentine says, “The Fish LA team is really glad to have Penny on the station. She has a dynamic show and is relatable. She does incredibly well in other markets and we want some of that!”

Salem Music Network General Manager Kevin Anderson added, “The Fish LA has been a leader in our industry for decades. Making the choice to add Keep the Faith with Penny, a proven ratings leader, to The Fish LA on-air line up proves why. We are grateful to their team and excited for Penny.”

For more information on Keep the Faith with Penny, contact Greg Roberson, Affiliate Relations at (615) 312-4229.

