Salem Media Group and Renaissance Communications Team Up to Promote www.WatchSalemMedia.com Video on Demand Platform

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) has entered into an agreement to have Renaissance Communications represent the www.WatchSalemMedia.com video on demand platform to the entertainment industry. Salem Media Group created its on demand video portal in 2019 to expand the reach of Salem’s proprietary video content as well as listener events like last year’s “War for America’s Soul” tour.

Now as millions of Americans are under orders to stay indoors and work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, www.WatchSalemMedia.com affords an opportunity for families to enjoy inspiring, faith-based family as well as politically conservative films to fill the void left by the closing of movie theaters and other entertainment venues.

Mike Reed, Senior Vice President of Salem Media Group, states: “Two weeks ago we began making No Safe Spaces, the film with Salem talk host Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Corolla, available to our audiences through www.watchsalemmedia.com and the response has been incredible.” Reed added that, “with Renaissance Communications’ President Joe Battaglia’s knowledge and relationships in the faith and family sector, Salem hopes to rapidly expand the number of films listeners can enjoy with their families.”

Battaglia noted, “Salem Media Group and I have had a longstanding relationship and I am both grateful and thrilled to be a partner in this next endeavor with them that can tie in with my involvement in the faith-film industry over the last 17 years.” He added, “As a producer for Watchsalemmedia.com, I look forward to assembling quality films and other content to encourage families during these times of fear, isolation and economic uncertainty.”

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT JOE BATTAGLIA/RENAISSANCE COMMUNICATIONS:

Renaissance Communications provides media placement and platforms for gifted communicators of Biblical truth and the faith and values message, and has been involved in the promotion of successful hit movies to the faith-based marketplace for 17 years including The Passion, The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, Soul Surfer, God’s Not Dead, Heaven Is For Real, War Room, Miracles from Heaven, and I Can Only Imagine. Joe Battaglia is a co-executive producer of the nationally syndicated radio show, Keep the Faith. Learn more about Renaissance Communications at www.renn.com.

Contacts

Mike Reed



Senior Vice President



(972) 707-6899