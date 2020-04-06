Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its first quarter 2020 financial results and letter to shareholders on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarnings.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 271 million Monthly Active Users and 124 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 79 markets, and more than 50 million tracks including 700,000 podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Source: Spotify Technology S.A.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Michael Urciuoli



ir@spotify.com

investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:



Dustee Jenkins



press@spotify.com