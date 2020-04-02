WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BRANDS AND NO KID HUNGRY WORK TO FEED KIDS DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND ALL YEAR LONG

Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham Are Now Accepting Donations and Raising Awareness to Ensure Children are Fed During Coronavirus Crisis and Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced the activation of the company’s entire portfolio of brands today to assist with the relief and recovery efforts of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. As the coronavirus closes schools nationwide, millions of children across the U.S. are losing access to the school meals they depend on. Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham are now soliciting donations online and raising awareness for No Kid Hungry to help ensure that millions of kids get the meals they need during school closures and all year long.

“Williams Sonoma has worked with No Kid Hungry for almost ten years, driven by a shared belief that no child in America should go hungry,” said Laura Alber, president and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “We are proud to now have our entire family of brands join a coalition of devoted teachers, chefs, community leaders, parents, lawmakers and like-minded corporations that are dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America.”

“Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has been a dedicated, steadfast partner for a decade. So, it’s no surprise that when America’s kids and families need them most, they are stepping up. Their company-wide support helps ensure kids get the critical food they need during this unprecedented crisis and after,” said Billy Shore, Executive Chair, Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign.

For more information about No Kid Hungry or to make a donation, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry.

Customers can also make a donation by texting ‘WSI’ to 877877.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

