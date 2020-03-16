PBS Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic With Programming and Online Content to Keep Americans Informed and Support Families and Educators

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PBS–As concern about the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic continues to rise, PBS presents a collection of programs and resources with timely and relevant information on the spread of the virus. Content includes a new primetime program, CONFRONTING CORONAVIRUS: A PBS NEWSHOUR SPECIAL, which features interviews with officials and a virtual town hall with curated questions from across the nation; an upcoming documentary, FRONTLINE “Coronavirus Pandemic,” on the government’s response to the outbreak; and a new episode of PBS Digital Studios’ IT’S OKAY TO BE SMART focused on the prevention of spreading germs.

Additional online resources are available from PBS.org, PBS KIDS and PBS LearningMedia to help adults and children understand the virus and ways to prevent infection. As many families and teachers face school closures, PBS KIDS and PBS LearningMedia are offering a variety of tools to help support learning at home, including educational videos and games from favorite series, and related skill-building offline activities. PBS local stations will continue to serve as resources for viewers to understand what is happening in their local communities and support families and teachers.

Coronavirus-related Programming:

CONFRONTING CORONAVIRUS: A PBS NEWSHOUR SPECIAL



(Premieres Thursday, March 19, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)



This special, from PBS NEWSHOUR , will focus on health precautions for individuals and the public at large, as well as the pandemic’s economic impact in both the United States and globally. Anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, it will include interviews with officials, reporting from NEWSHOUR’s bench of special correspondents throughout the world and a virtual town hall with curated questions from people across America, to be moderated by NEWSHOUR correspondents Amna Nawaz and William Brangham.



PBS NEWSHOUR’s regular daily programming and clips are also available to stream on the PBS Video App and PBS Passport.

This special, from , will focus on health precautions for individuals and the public at large, as well as the pandemic’s economic impact in both the United States and globally. Anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, it will include interviews with officials, reporting from bench of special correspondents throughout the world and a virtual town hall with curated questions from people across America, to be moderated by correspondents Amna Nawaz and William Brangham. SPILLOVER— ZIKA, EBOLA & BEYOND

(Re-Airs Thursday March 19, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET and available for streaming on the PBS Video App)



Throughout the last few decades, diseases that spill over from animals to humans have been on the rise. This documentary examines what’s behind their increase and reveals strategies to prevent devastating outbreaks. Join scientists as they investigate the rise of spillover viruses like Zika, Ebola and Nipah, and learn what science can do to anticipate and prevent epidemics around the world.



This PBS special was originally broadcast in August 2016 during the outbreak of Zika virus. The public health strategies depicted in this film apply to managing the current coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the last few decades, diseases that spill over from animals to humans have been on the rise. This documentary examines what’s behind their increase and reveals strategies to prevent devastating outbreaks. Join scientists as they investigate the rise of spillover viruses like Zika, Ebola and Nipah, and learn what science can do to anticipate and prevent epidemics around the world. FRONTLINE “Coronavirus Pandemic”



(Premieres Tuesday, April 21, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)



A special FRONTLINE report on the government response to the coronavirus and the human toll. The two-part special investigates the federal response versus Washington State, the outbreak’s U.S. epicenter; and in the Midwest, how the outbreak impacts poor children.

PBS programming is available for streaming on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast. PBS station members will also be able to view all episodes via Passport (contact your local PBS station for details).

PBS Digital Content and Resources:

Resources for PreK-12 Educators:

PBS LearningMedia is a free resource that offers the following resources for PreK-12 educators:

PBS LearningMedia Virus Information & Prevention Collection

This collection of resources helps PreK-12 educators teach the nature of viruses (including novel coronavirus), how they are transmitted and the healthy habits we can all engage in to prevent their spread.

This collection of resources helps PreK-12 educators teach the nature of viruses (including novel coronavirus), how they are transmitted and the healthy habits we can all engage in to prevent their spread. Distance Learning Resources

PBS LearningMedia offers educators a variety of features that support distance learning, including easy searching by grade level, curriculum area, and state and national standards, as well as integration with Google Classroom and Remind.

PBS LearningMedia offers educators a variety of features that support distance learning, including easy searching by grade level, curriculum area, and state and national standards, as well as integration with Google Classroom and Remind. Webinar: “Distance Learning with PBS LearningMedia”

On Wednesday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET, PBS will offer a one-hour professional learning event for PreK-12 educators that will include tips and techniques to support distance instruction.

Resources for Children and Families:

PBS KIDS offers a variety of free resources to support families and caregivers, including a 24/7 channel with anytime access to trusted educational series for kids ages 2-8 (check local listings) and the following digital tools:

PBS KIDS Video

Available on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices, PBS KIDS offers on-demand educational videos and a livestream of the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. No subscription is required.

Available on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices, PBS KIDS offers on-demand educational videos and a livestream of the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. No subscription is required. PBS KIDS Games App

Includes nearly 200 educational games, which can be downloaded for offline play anytime, anywhere. Learn more about this and PBS KIDS’ other apps at pbskids.org/apps.

Includes nearly 200 educational games, which can be downloaded for offline play anytime, anywhere. Learn more about this and PBS KIDS’ other apps at pbskids.org/apps. PBS KIDS for Parents

A robust website with information, activities and tips for parents, including resources for talking with kids about coronavirus, encouraging healthy habits, managing worried feelings and supporting playful learning at home.

A robust website with information, activities and tips for parents, including resources for talking with kids about coronavirus, encouraging healthy habits, managing worried feelings and supporting playful learning at home. PBS KIDS Daily Newsletter

A new weekday newsletter with videos, games, related offline activities and tips parents can use to keep their children playing and learning at home. Sign up here.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 126 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’ broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS’ premier children’s media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV – including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.

For images and additional up-to-date information on this and other PBS programs, visit PBS PressRoom at pbs.org/pressroom.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for PBS.

Contacts

Lisa Dyer, Bullseye Communications



678-662-0606; Lisa.dyer@bullseyecomm.com

Lara K. Davidson, PBS



703-967-4672; lkdavidson@pbs.org

Maria Vera Whelan, PBS KIDS



703-739-3225; mverawhelan@pbs.org