The Walt Disney Company Will Make “Frozen 2” Available on Disney+ Three Months Early, Beginning Sunday, March 15

Disney+ Adds ‘Frozen 2’ Early for Families During These Challenging Times

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced that “Frozen 2” will be available three months ahead of schedule on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning Sunday, March 15, surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Internationally, “Frozen 2” will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. In the U.S., the film will initially be available in high definition, with Ultra HD video playback available to all subscribers on Tuesday, March 17.

The No. 1 animated movie of all time, “Frozen 2” follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. From Walt Disney Animation Studios and the Academy Award®-winning team of directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Frozen 2” features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

“Frozen 2” joins Disney+’s lineup of blockbuster movies, original content, and classic library titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

“Frozen 2” Cast and Crew

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place,” “Veronica Mars”), Idina Menzel (Broadway’s “Rent” and “Wicked,” “Uncut Gems”), Josh Gad (Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon,” “Little Monsters”) and Jonathan Groff (Broadway’s “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton,” “Mindhunter”) return to Arendelle as the voices of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively. Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” “Mildred Pierce,” “The Wrestler”) joins the cast as Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsa’s mother, and Sterling K. Brown (“Waves,” “Black Panther,” “This Is Us”) portrays Lieutenant Destin Mattias. The film is directed by Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Tarzan,” “Surfs Up”) and Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer, writer/director “Frozen,” writer “Frozen” Broadway, screenwriter “A Wrinkle in Time”). Lee also wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “The Princess and the Frog”) and executive produced by Byron Howard (“Zootopia”). Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez (“Frozen” film/Broadway, Off-Broadway’s “In Transit”) and Robert Lopez (“Frozen” film/Broadway, Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon”) wrote seven all-new original songs for the film, and Christophe Beck, who scored “Frozen,” composed the score.

