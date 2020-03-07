New German TV Series “PAN TAU” Features Comedy Magician Matt Edwards

German production company, Caligari Film, wrapped PAN TAU, a 14 x 30 min, high end, live action, family entertainment series. The series was shot in English with over 50 British actors. PAN TAU is a co-production of Caligari Film and German public broadcaster ARD.

British comedy magician, Matt Edwards, (Grand finalist at Britain’s Got Talent 2017) stars as title character PAN TAU. PAN TAU is a being from another world, he doesn’t speak but communicates through empathy, action, and his magical powers. His new home is a high school and rumor has it, that the puppet on display in the entrance hall can come to life and help teenagers solve their problems. But PAN TAU has a naive understanding of our world and his magic, more often than not, creates increasing chaos for the teenagers and their families.

“We had no idea what the new PAN TAU would look like and the casting list was very long”, says executive producer Gabriele Walther “But when we came across Matt Edwards, there was no doubt that he was the one.”

Leading actor Matt Edwards about his part: “The story is such a breath of fresh air. PAN TAU lives in the now! (…). He just feels the atmosphere of the moment and a lot of people aspire to be like this.”

The series was created by producers Gabriele Walther, Marcus Hamann and director Franziska Meyer Price together with a British writer’s team. PAN TAU (Czech for “Mr. Tau”) is based on an original character created in the early seventies by Czech writers and directors Ota Hofman and Jindřich Polák.

Caligari is the first German production house to produce a series in English language with an entirely British cast, shot in Germany. The shooting took place in Germany and actors like Niamh McGrady (“The Fall”), Olivia Caffrey (“Oliver Twist”), Jan Anderson (“Prison Break”), Orlando Seale (“Pride and Prejudice”), Jack Kane (“The A List”), Jasmin Jobson (“Top Boy”), Jacob Avery (“Dark Heart”) and many others took on roles in the series.

Caligari was founded in 1986 by Gabriele M. Walther and is one of the leading independent production companies in Germany. The focus of the Munich based production house lies on creating outstanding programs in the genres of family entertainment, sitcom series and animation.

