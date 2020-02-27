2020 NAB Crystal Radio Award Finalists Announced

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the 50 finalists for the 33rd annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. Since 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards have recognized radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service. Winners will be announced and the finalists honored at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, held Tuesday, April 21 during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

This year’s finalists are:

KBFB-FM Dallas, Texas WDNS-FM Bowling Green, Kentucky KCLY-FM Clay Center, Kansas WDRM-FM Huntsville, Alabama KKZY-FM Bemidji, Minnesota WDSY-FM Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania KMVP-FM Phoenix, Arizona WFEZ-FM Hollywood, Florida KPWJ-FM College Station, Texas WHPT-FM St. Petersburg, Florida KRMG-FM Tulsa, Oklahoma WHUB-FM Cookeville, Tennessee KRSP-FM Salt Lake City, Utah WHUR-FM Washington, D.C. KRWM-FM Bellevue, WA WIL-FM St. Louis, Missouri KSFI-FM Salt Lake City, Utah WJJY-FM Baxter, Minnesota KSL-FM Salt Lake City, Utah WKQI-FM Detroit, Michigan KSTP-FM St. Paul, Minnesota WKRQ-FM Cincinnati, Ohio KTAR-FM Phoenix, Arizona WLBC-FM Muncie, Indiana KTMY-FM St. Paul, Minnesota WMCI-FM Mattoon, Illinois KUBL-FM Salt Lake City, Utah WQNZ-FM Natchez, Mississippi KUPD-FM Phoenix, Arizona WRBR-FM South Bend, Indiana KVTY-FM Lewiston, Idaho WREW-FM Cincinnati, Ohio KWHL-FM Anchorage, Alaska WSGW-AM Saginaw, Michigan KWLM-AM Willmar, Minnesota WSUN-FM St. Petersburg, Florida KXKT-FM Omaha, Nebraska WTAW-AM College Station, Texas KZFN-FM Moscow, Idaho WTFX-FM Louisville, Kentucky KZKX-FM Lincoln, Nebraska WTMJ-AM Milwaukee, Wisconsin WBUL-FM Lexington, Kentucky WUBE-FM Cincinnati, Ohio WBYT-FM South Bend, Indiana WUSL-FM Philadelphia, Pennsylvania WBZZ-FM Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania WUSQ-FM Winchester, Virginia WCCO-AM Minneapolis, Minnesota WWJ-AM Detroit, Michigan

Ten Crystal Radio Award winners will be chosen from the above finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms. Also at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, five-time NAB Crystal Radio Award winning station KCVM-FM will receive the Crystal Heritage Award.

