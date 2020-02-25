DXC Technology Advances Deployments of Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality Technologies for Enterprises in the Connected, Digital Workplace

DXC integrates augmented reality technology for research and training at water treatment leader Ixom

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today highlighted how it is helping enterprises accelerate the adoption of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies to support immersive experiences in ways that can significantly improve productivity, quality and efficiency.

According to Gartner, by 2022, 70% of enterprises will be experimenting with immersive technologies for consumer and enterprise use, and 25% will have deployed them to production.* DXC is using AR, VR and MR technologies today to transform the future of work, and the company is seeing widespread implementation to improve safety, connect remote workers, assist with complex tasks and enhance training and collaboration – all in ways that drive business results and profitability.

“Digital transformation in the workplace is edging towards an inflection point as enterprises are incorporating immersive solutions that connect the real world with the virtual world,” said Maria Pardee, DXC’s senior vice president and general manager, Workplace and Mobility. “DXC is using the power of AR, VR and MR to align the next-generation digital capabilities employees want so they can be more mobile and independent, with the critical security, production prowess and agility that today’s businesses demand.”

DXC Deploys Mixed Reality Employee Training at Water Treatment Leader Ixom

A market leader in water treatment and chemical distribution in Australia and New Zealand, Ixom turned to DXC to develop a custom training and assessment application using mixed reality on Microsoft HoloLens.

In the past, Ixom training and learning assessments were conducted at customer sites, requiring travel, scheduling and employee resources to mitigate safety risks. Now, using DXC’s mixed reality application for Microsoft HoloLens — custom built for Ixom — employees can participate in the required training and learning assessment at any Ixom office or remote location. The resulting increase in flexibility, autonomy and mobility has reduced Ixom travel costs, minimized employee safety risks and essentially eliminated the potential for exposure to hazardous materials during training at treatment facilities.

DXC is named a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services Overall in the NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report 2019. DXC is also an official partner in the Microsoft HoloLens Mixed Reality Partner Program, a status that reflects the company’s commitment to designing, developing and deploying solutions that help customers accelerate their digital transformations using mixed reality technologies.

The following DXC offerings enable immersive solutions using AR/VR technologies:

DXC AR/VR services consist of AR/VR consulting, custom application development and system integration for a range of AR/VR devices including Microsoft HoloLens. DXC is also a Distributor Managed Partner for HoloLens 2 and provides services for MR business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides.

DXC Remote Expert is an innovative AR solution that enables field workers in various industries (automotive, energy and utilities, manufacturing, travel and transportation, and healthcare) to display work instructions via a hands-free interface on their wearable or mobile devices and connect to experts at other locations when they need guidance.

DXC Unified Endpoint Management enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile, PC, internet-of-things (IoT) and wearable devices in a single pane of glass. DXC’s collaboration with industry-leading technology partners, combined with DXC transformation, delivery and support services, provides users with secure and seamless access to enterprise applications, data and services independent of operating system, device type or location.

DXC Workplace IoT enables enterprises to securely deploy and manage smart connected devices by combining IoT solutions, best practices, and market-leading platforms and technology partners to improve production, operational and human outcomes; automate processes with analytics; and gain situational awareness.

DXC Open Health Connect creates a connected ecosystem that optimizes services for patients, healthcare providers and payers, using AR to provide better patient outcomes.

*Smarter With Gartner, Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2019, October 2019, https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/gartner-top-10-strategic-technology-trends-for-2019.

