Second Spectrum Selects AWS as its Preferred Cloud, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Media Services Provider

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Second Spectrum, the Official Optical Tracking and Analytics Provider of sports leagues such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the English Premier League, has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) provider. Second Spectrum has also selected AWS media services to help deliver new kinds of live game-watching experiences to fans. Second Spectrum uses AWS’s industry-leading services to help sports leagues and their media partners deliver analytics, visualizations, and easily searchable video clips during games and matches to enhance the fan experience and provide teams with deeper competitive insights. For example, Second Spectrum leverages AWS to produce and deliver Clippers CourtVision, an augmented reality, livestreaming product for the Los Angeles (L.A.) Clippers that displays player tracking information, real-time stats, and explanatory animations for fans watching from desktops and mobile devices.

Second Spectrum’s content-generation service runs on AWS. The process begins when Second Spectrum applies ML and computer vision techniques to its proprietary optical tracking system, which collects 3D spatial data from cameras at live sporting events, and then indexes the video in real time with metadata such as the identity and location of players, and the type of play in progress. Second Spectrum technology then references that real-time information against historical team and player data housed on AWS to rapidly generate stats, analytics, and its proprietary metrics like Quantified Shot Quality (expected effective field goal percentage) and Quantified Shooter Impact (impact of the player compared to league average), and uses AWS’s highly scalable and performant infrastructure to construct 3D visualizations and augmented video to support live broadcasts. By expanding its relationship with AWS, Second Spectrum will begin working with Amazon SageMaker to explore ways of enhancing and tuning its ML models on years of video data captured in dozens of sports venues, enabling it to generate new predictive stats during live games.

Second Spectrum minimizes latency in its streaming services and offers fans a high-quality viewing experience by using AWS Elemental Live, a service for encoding live video and compressing it for viewing on multiple devices, and AWS Elemental MediaStore, a storage service optimized for media, to allow television producers and sports commentators to quickly access key moments from sports events. In addition, Second Spectrum plans to begin working with AWS Outposts – which extend AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any data center, co-location space, or on-premises facility – in select sports arenas to understand how to further reduce latency in ML inferences, graphical processing, and live broadcast video delivery.

“ Second Spectrum has created never-before-seen products and experiences for coaches, analysts, players, producers, storytellers, and fans everywhere. In addition, successful teams rely on our machine intelligence to find and share video, discover key insights, and make more informed decisions faster,” said Rajiv Maheswaran, CEO of Second Spectrum. “ Using AWS’s breadth and depth of services, Second Spectrum will elevate its analytics and video processing capabilities to provide deeper insights into on-field and on-court action. We look forward to leveraging AWS to continue to innovate new and compelling content and give our customers and fans new and better ways to experience sports.”

“ AWS and Second Spectrum have a history of working together to deliver stats and visualizations that make the world’s most competitive sports even more engaging for fans, insightful for coaches and players, and profitable for media partners,” Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “ In expanding the relationship between AWS and Second Spectrum – bringing together a top provider of sports analytics with AWS’s unmatched portfolio of services – we are adding new layers of depth to the spectator experience and helping teams uncover new ways to understand, evaluate, and elevate their performance.”

About Amazon Web Services

For almost 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 69 Availability Zones (AZs) within 22 geographic regions, with announced plans for 16 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Second Spectrum

Second Spectrum is the world leader in building machines that understand sports. As the Official Optical Tracking and Analytics Provider of the NBA and English Premier League, and partner of professional and college teams around the world, Second Spectrum creates tools that help teams save time and discover new insights by making data and video easily accessible and actionable. Second Spectrum’s media products help content owners and distributors automatically create augmented video and interactive, personalized, OTT experiences. Founded in 2013, the company works with clients around the globe from its five offices in Los Angeles, New York, Lausanne, Manchester, and Shanghai. For more information, visit http://www.secondspectrum.com.

