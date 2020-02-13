Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q419 consolidated revenue US$96.18 million, compared with US$101.24 million in the year-ago quarter

Q419 consolidated net income US$20.72 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.27 (NT$8.18) and US$0.26 (NT$7.98), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2019, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Consolidated revenue was US$96.18 million and consolidated net income was US$20.72 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.27 (NT$8.18) and US$0.26 (NT$7.98), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$101.24 million and consolidated net income of US$22.44 million, or US$0.29 (NT$9.01) and US$0.28 (NT$8.66) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2019 consolidated revenue decreased 5.19% sequentially and was down 5.00% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$42.26 million, representing a decrease of 3.00% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.39% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2019. Consolidated revenue was US$382.05 million, representing an increase of 11.34% from US$343.15 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$163.17 million and operating income was US$77.57 million. Net income for fiscal year 2019 was US$78.74 million, or US$1.02 (NT$31.54) per basic share and US$0.99 (NT$30.69) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$65.06 million, or US$0.85 (NT$25.67) per basic share and US$0.81 (NT$24.66) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020:

Revenue: US$95 ~105 Million

Gross Margin: 41.5% ~44.5%

Operating Expense: US$21.75 ~22.75 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the year ended December 31, 2019 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 96,180 101,447 96,180 101,242 382,050 343,145 2,931,558 3,165,157 2,931,558 3,123,334 11,810,592 10,363,888 Cost of goods sold 53,919 57,883 53,919 58,816 218,882 200,850 1,643,425 1,805,971 1,643,425 1,814,490 6,766,981 6,065,144 Gross profit 42,261 43,564 42,261 42,426 163,168 142,295 1,288,133 1,359,186 1,288,133 1,308,844 5,043,611 4,298,744 Research & development expenses 13,962 13,523 13,962 12,693 53,625 50,673 425,578 421,915 425,578 391,583 1,657,519 1,528,150 Sales & marketing expenses 4,821 4,778 4,821 4,173 18,597 15,968 146,912 149,079 146,912 128,748 574,796 481,584 General & administrative expenses 3,704 3,433 3,704 2,989 13,360 11,180 112,903 107,113 112,903 92,202 412,845 337,207 Expected credit loss – 12 – – 12 – – 367 – – 367 – Total operating expenses 22,487 21,746 22,487 19,855 85,594 77,821 685,393 678,474 685,393 612,533 2,645,527 2,346,941 Operating income 19,774 21,818 19,774 22,571 77,574 64,474 602,740 680,712 602,740 696,311 2,398,084 1,951,803 Non-operating income and expenses 1,007 1,197 1,007 236 3,812 506 30,678 37,370 30,678 7,277 117,950 15,561 Income before income taxes 20,781 23,015 20,781 22,807 81,386 64,980 633,418 718,082 633,418 703,588 2,516,034 1,967,364 Income tax expense (benefit) 66 1,150 66 365 2,649 (78 ) 2,001 35,891 2,001 11,248 82,275 (1,998 ) Net income 20,715 21,865 20,715 22,442 78,737 65,058 631,417 682,191 631,417 692,340 2,433,759 1,969,362 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.27 $0.28 $0.27 $0.29 $1.02 $0.85 $8.18 $8.86 $8.18 $9.01 $31.54 $25.67 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 77,194 76,980 77,194 76,822 77,171 76,722 77,194 76,980 77,194 76,822 77,171 76,722 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.26 $0.28 $0.26 $0.28 $0.99 $0.81 $7.98 $8.67 $7.98 $8.66 $30.69 $24.66 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,132 78,648 79,132 79,965 79,309 79,859 79,132 78,648 79,132 79,965 79,309 79,859

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 270,380 195,701 8,106,000 6,011,928 Accounts receivable, net 39,944 45,944 1,197,533 1,411,407 Inventories, net 31,481 35,800 943,784 1,099,789 Prepayments 8,344 6,736 250,140 206,920 Other current assets 10,048 10,850 301,249 333,327 Total current assets 360,197 295,031 10,798,706 9,063,371 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 9,267 10,614 277,838 326,052 Right-of-use assets 6,055 – 181,543 – Intangible assets 79,207 83,346 2,374,609 2,560,397 Deferred income tax assets 3,801 1,946 113,956 59,772 Other non-current assets 866 809 25,956 24,853 Total non-current assets 99,196 96,715 2,973,902 2,971,074 Total Assets 459,393 391,746 13,772,608 12,034,445 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 26,224 31,626 786,191 971,566 Other payables 24,640 20,348 738,687 625,103 Current income tax liabilities 20,556 16,002 616,281 491,583 Lease liabilities – current 2,199 – 65,937 – Other current liabilities 6,341 7,315 190,109 224,699 Total current liabilities 79,960 75,291 2,397,205 2,312,951 Non current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 3,856 – 115,606 – Total non current liabilities 3,856 – 115,606 – Equity Ordinary shares 26,313 26,021 799,205 790,147 Capital reserves 103,824 92,873 3,159,096 2,817,047 Retained earnings 271,675 224,586 8,333,982 6,879,370 Other equity (22,939 ) (20,433 ) (930,761 ) (561,620 ) Treasury shares (3,296 ) (6,592 ) (101,725 ) (203,450 ) Total equity 375,577 316,455 11,259,797 9,721,494 Total liabilities and equity 459,393 391,746 13,772,608 12,034,445

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands For twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the year 81,386 64,980 2,516,034 1,967,364 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 15,779 11,527 487,704 347,530 Loss on disposal of equipment 4 – 128 – Share-based compensation cost 9,769 8,199 301,582 246,603 Interest income (3,419 ) (270 ) (105,793 ) (8,277 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 22,133 19,456 683,621 585,856 Accounts receivable 6,000 6,328 179,875 194,400 Inventories 4,320 (1,526 ) 129,513 (46,871 ) Prepayments (1,608 ) (2,802 ) (48,205 ) (86,098 ) Other current assets 801 (3,248 ) 24,018 (99,780 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities 9,513 (1,248 ) 285,201 (38,349 ) Accounts payable (5,403 ) 5,839 (161,971 ) 179,368 Other payables 4,291 (285 ) 128,642 (8,755 ) Other current liabilities (973 ) (966 ) (29,177 ) (29,672 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (2,085 ) 4,588 (62,506 ) 140,941 Cash provided by operations 110,947 87,776 3,422,350 2,655,812 Interest received 3,419 277 105,674 8,356 Income taxes paid (1,160 ) (6,057 ) (35,845 ) (182,618 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 113,206 81,996 3,492,179 2,481,550 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (2,490 ) (5,221 ) (76,972 ) (157,413 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (5,633 ) (2,886 ) (174,119 ) (87,010 ) (Increase) decrease in refundable deposits (57 ) 9 (1,702 ) 276 Net cash used in investing activities (8,180 ) (8,098 ) (252,793 ) (244,147 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 501 489 15,479 14,729 Purchase of treasury shares – (9,352 ) – (284,138 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 3,296 2,760 101,725 80,688 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (2,196 ) – (67,877 ) – Distribution of cash dividends (32,529 ) (33,182 ) (980,751 ) (965,599 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 54 34 1,604 1,060 Net cash used in financing activities (30,874 ) (39,251 ) (929,820 ) (1,153,260 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 527 999 (215,494 ) 164,558 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 74,679 35,646 2,094,072 1,248,701 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 195,701 160,055 6,011,928 4,763,227 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 270,380 195,701 8,106,000 6,011,928

Contacts

Parade Technologies



Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109



ir@paradetech.com