Envistacom Awarded a Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Virtualize Commercial Multi-Access Waveform

The company will use its experience with virtualizing commercial satellite waveforms such as Digital Video Broadcasting DVB-S2 and DVB-S2x to virtualize a commercial multi-access waveform

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Envistacom, LLC has received a contract to virtualize a commercial multi-access waveform for delivery to users through the company’s future Transport Virtualization Ecosystem.

This latest contract includes work associated with turning traditional multi-access waveform collaterals into a virtualized waveform application for instantiation into a heterogeneous computing ecosystem. The effort also includes work with Army Strategic Command (ARSTRAT) to prepare Virtual Modem (VMs) for Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) certification.

Envistacom’s virtualization efforts build upon the company’s recently announced technology patents leading to the establishment of a Transport Virtualization Ecosystem. The Transport Virtualization Ecosystem is an open-architecture environment where real-time continuous processing application technologists can bring their latest developments to be tested and realized in the marketplace faster than through the traditional integration of legacy purpose-built hardware.

“We are extremely excited about this latest contract as it demonstrates a continuing move by our customers and partners to build an ecosystem that is beneficial for all,” said Michael Geist, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Technology at Envistacom. “We continue to work with our DoD customers and commercial partners to build the application library and ecosystem for both radio and satellite communications waveforms amongst other related applications,” added Geist.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence operations solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $55 billion, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (DWOSB). For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

