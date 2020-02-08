Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 8th Annual Pebby Award Winners
Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #PEB–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the winners of its Eighth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award winners were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2019, as determined by the Company.
“The industry-renowned Pebby Awards honor outstanding achievements in hotel management,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “A Pebby Award is a recognition of excellence, and with our many talented property teams who push boundaries and achieve exceptional results, alongside our skilled asset managers, the competition was fierce this year among impressive nominees.”
The categories for the Pebby Awards are Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Production, Best Actor / Actress, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Visual Effects, Best Music (Original Score), Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Documentary, Best Animated Feature Film, Academy Honorary Achievement Award and Lifetime Achievement Awards.
THE WINNERS…
BEST PICTURE – For best overall performance by a hotel in 2019, based on operating execution and profitability, taking into consideration the strength of the market in which the hotel is located.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… HOTEL CHICAGO DOWNTOWN, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION, MANAGED BY HEI HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER MARK DEINHART!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
BEST DIRECTING – For best overall leadership by a management team in 2019, including revenue management, sales, marketing and comprehensive expense management.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… ARGONAUT HOTEL, MANAGED BY NOBLE HOUSE HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER STEFAN MUHLE!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Directing:
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Hotel Spero San Francisco
- The Marker Key West
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
BEST PRODUCTION – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through in 2019. The management team at this hotel generated the greatest operating profitability improvement over the prior year.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… W BOSTON, MANAGED BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER GURKI SINGH!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Production:
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Skamania Lodge
- Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
- The Marker Key West
BEST ACTOR / ACTRESS – For best overall sales and marketing team to support the performance of a hotel.
AND THE 2019 WINNERS ARE… A TIE BETWEEN
REVERE HOTEL BOSTON COMMON, MANAGED BY PYRAMID HOTEL GROUP, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER TIM BRETT AND DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING JULIE BRANDON &
THE NINES, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, PORTLAND, MANAGED BY SAGE HOSPITALITY, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER JEAN-MARC JALBERT AND DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING NANCY CLAYTON!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor / Actress:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- The Sales and Marketing Team for Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco and Hotel Zetta San Francisco
- W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution to support the performance of a hotel.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… THE WESTIN COPLEY PLACE, BOSTON, MANAGED BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER RAY HAMMER AND DIRECTOR OF REVENUE MANAGEMENT JEREMY RAY!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:
- Argonaut Hotel
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Spero San Francisco
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement,” maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while living through disruption, surprises and great inconveniences.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… SKAMANIA LODGE, MANAGED BY BENCHMARK RESORTS & HOTELS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER KEN DAUGHERTY!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Mondrian Los Angeles
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- The Marker Key West
- W Boston
BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation as evidenced by an increase in market share and operating cash flow, taking into consideration the strength of the market in which the hotel is located.
AND THE 2019 WINNERS ARE… A TIE BETWEEN
HOTEL ZELOS SAN FRANCISCO, MANAGED BY VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER ASHLEY GOCHNAUER,
PARADISE POINT RESORT & SPA, MANAGED BY DAVIDSON HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY MICHAEL STEPHENS &
THE WESTIN COPLEY PLACE, BOSTON, MANAGED BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER RAY HAMMER!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Music (Original Score):
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf
- The Heathman Hotel
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – For best implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint and energy expenses combined with social responsibility and community programs to benefit our communities and external stakeholders.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… HOTEL MONACO WASHINGTON DC, MANAGED BY KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER GREGORY LEINWEBER!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:
- Grafton on Sunset
- Hotel Zoe San Francisco
- The Roger New York
- Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection
- W Boston
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – For best overall forecasting accuracy of actual operating profitability by an individual hotel.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… LE MÉRIDIEN DELFINA SANTA MONICA, MANAGED BY VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER DEEPAK MEHRA!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:
- George Hotel
- Hotel Spero
- Hotel Zetta San Francisco
- Southernmost Beach Resort
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
BEST DOCUMENTARY – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… L’AUBERGE DEL MAR, MANAGED BY NOBLE HOUSE HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER ROBERT GREGSON AND CONTROLLER KEVIN RICKMAN!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary:
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
- Mondrian Los Angeles
- Solamar Hotel
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – For best overall performing restaurant or bar, not only measured on profitability, but also on fostering creativity, creating an experience and activating the hotel, while supporting the hotel’s operations.
AND THE 2019 WINNERS ARE… A TIE BETWEEN
DIRTY HABIT AT HOTEL ZELOS SAN FRANCISCO, MANAGED BY VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER ASHLEY GOCHNAUER AND GENERAL MANAGER OF DIRTY HABIT EJ VARELA &
URBAN FARMER RESTAURANT AT THE NINES, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, PORTLAND, MANAGED BY SAGE HOSPITALITY, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER JEAN-MARC JALBERT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF FOOD & BEVERAGE JEFF BROWN!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:
- BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- Departure Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- Dirty Habit at Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles
- Southernmost Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort
- The Liberty Lobby Bar at The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
THE ACADEMY HONORARY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – For most improved TripAdvisor rankings during 2019, as determined by our guests.
AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… PARADISE POINT RESORT & SPA, MANAGED BY DAVIDSON HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY MICHAEL STEPHENS!
We’d also like to thank our other nominees for The Academy Honorary Achievement Award:
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Hotel Vintage Portland
- Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
- Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection
- Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS – This award celebrates the hard work and service of our long-time hotel employees throughout our portfolio, as demonstrated by more than 35 years of dedication and excellent service to our hotels and guests.
- Alice Porlas, Banquet Server, 48 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Felicitas Rodriguez, Room Attendant, 47 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Manuel Castro, Turndown Service Attendant, 46 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Mark Benitez, PBX Operator, 45 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Austreberto Saucedo, Banquet Server, 44 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Tom Sweeney, Door Attendant, 43 Years, Sir Francis Drake
- Hoi Por Wong, In-Room Dining Server, 43 Years, Sir Francis Drake
- Maria Rios, Housekeeping Office Coordinator, 42 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Abraham Velarde, Turndown Service Attendant, 42 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Nestor Ningala, Housekeeping Attendant, 41 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Rafael Rodriguez-Saucedo, Banquet Set-Up Attendant, 41 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Janice Gallagher, Finance & Operations Assistant, 40 Years, The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Jorge Martinez, Banquet Server, 40 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Rafael Montes, Banquet Server, 40 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
- Maria L. Rodriguez, Room Attendant, 40 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Alberto Cabrera, IT Manager, 39 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Iram Casas, Restaurant Server, 39 Years, Le Parc Suite Hotel
- Miguel Martinez, Banquet Server, 39 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
- Amanda Montenegro, Room Attendant, 39 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Ana Rodriguez, Housekeeper, 39 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
- Martha Valencia, Room Inspector, 39 Years, Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf
- Rosa Amezcua, Housekeeper, 38 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
- Carlos Escobar, Lead Cook, 38 Years, Le Parc Suite Hotel
- Manuel Estrada, Banquet Set-Up Attendant, 38 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Pedro Hernandez, Line Cook, 38 Years, Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
- Rosa Navarrete, Room Attendant, 38 Years, Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
- Irene Rodriguez, Room Attendant, 38 Years, Sir Francis Drake
- Matilda Solorio, Housekeeper, 38 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
- Adriaan Vanderzwan, Bell Attendant, 38 Years, Sir Francis Drake
- Jose Coronado, Engineer, 37 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Evelyn Bonilla, Room Attendant, 36 Years, Sir Francis Drake
- Nicolas Cervantes, Lobby Attendant, 36 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Marina Pineda, Housekeeping Suite Attendant, 36 Years, Le Parc Suite Hotel
- Ramiro Ramirez, Lead Cook, 36 Years, Montrose West Hollywood
- Byron Alvarado, Banquet House Attendant, 35 Years, Sir Francis Drake
- Anthony Avila, Houseperson, 35 Years, Le Parc Suite Hotel
- Maria E. Burgos, Housekeeper, 35 Years, Mondrian Los Angeles
- Rodrigo Flores, Banquet Cook, 35 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Cirilo O. Lara, Line Cook, 35 Years, Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
- John Lewis, Engineer, 35 Years, Southernmost Beach Resort
- Filogonio Salgado, Banquet Steward, 35 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Luis Sanchez, Executive Sous Chef, 35 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Luis Stenner, Restaurant Server, 35 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels, totaling approximately 14,000 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.
