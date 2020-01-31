Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games Market Outlook to 2025: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-25)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Key Highlights

The market size of Asian Animation, VFX & Video Gaming Industry was US$ 86 billion in 2019

The Asian animation and VFX industry is growing at the rate of 2-5 % YoY

3D animation and VFX are the fastest growing segments

The market size of the Asian Video Gaming industry was US$ 34 billion in 2019

The production cost per animation movie in Asia ranges anywhere between US$ 3 Million to US$ 60 Million

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films.

Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets, and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content.

Streaming video is the fastest-growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double-digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.

The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video.

In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market.

We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and game production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.

Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low-cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for the online games market to grow.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross-sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Key Topics Covered

Asian Animation & VFX Industry

Animation in Asian Societies

Establishment of Local Animation Industry

Influence of Foreign Animation Styles

Trends in Animation Production in Asia

Animation Studios in Asia

Asian Animation and VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Asian Animation, VFX and Games market segmentation by Industy applications

Asian Television Animation Content Demand Forecast

Asian Video Games Industry

Key Trends in the Asian Video Games Industry

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Asian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Asia

Asian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Asian eSports Industry

Key Trends in the Global eSports Industry

Key Opportunities & Strategies for eSports Industry

Key eSports industry forecasts

Global eSports Market Size & Opportunity

Japan Animation, VFX & Video Games

India Animation, VFX & Video Games

China Animation, VFX & Video Games

South Korea Animation, VFX & Video Games

Philippines Animation, VFX & Video Games

Taiwan Animation, VFX & Video Games

Vietnam Animation, VFX & Video Games

Thailand Animation, VFX & Video Games

Singapore Animation, VFX & Video Games

Australia Animation VFX & Video Games

Malaysia Animation, VFX & Video Games

Indonesia Animation, VFX & Video Games

Russia Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry

Israel Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry

Pakistan Animation, VFX & Video Games

Bangladesh Animation, VFX & Video Games

United Arab Emirates Video Games Market

Saudi Arabia Video Games Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnom9x

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900