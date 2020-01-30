Bounty, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Other Iconic Procter & Gamble Brands Invite America to Co-Create Its First-Ever Interactive Super Bowl Ad

Sofia Vergara, Isaiah Mustafa, Rob Riggle and a Lineup of Iconic P&G Brand Ambassadors Come Together in This Innovative Online Experience Launching Today

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the first time in its history of Super Bowl ads, P&G will bring together seven of its iconic brands in a TV commercial co-created by people across the country starting today by visiting the interactive site WhenWeComeTogether.com.





Visitors to WhenWeComeTogether.com will be able to direct the action in real-time to select how they want to see Head & Shoulders’ spokesperson Sofia Vergara and her guests come together to tackle an epic Super Bowl party messy surprise. The most popular scenarios chosen among viewers will then be featured in a 60-second ad that will be dynamically created just minutes before it airs during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game.

The star-studded guest list attending #SofiasSuperBowlParty includes: Rob Riggle, Troy Polamalu, Isaiah Mustafa, Busy Philipps, and Manolo Vergara. P&G’s Bounty, Mr. Clean, Febreze, Olay, Charmin, Head & Shoulders, and Old Spice brands also make appearances.

“While others ask fans to watch their ads, P&G brands are asking America to create our ad in a way that’s never been done before at the Super Bowl,” said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at P&G. “We are re-inventing advertising through an interactive experience that reinforces the benefits of our brands in a fun and innovative way. We’re looking forward to seeing how fans live up to the idea that when we all come together, it is amazing what we can do.”

“My friends and family love a good Super Bowl party, and part of the fun is the element of surprise – for the game’s outcome, and for what happens when you bring people together,” said Sofia Vergara. “One thing’s for sure – I’ve never had so many surprises in one party as I did at this one!”

“I am living out a personal dream to be THE Quicker Picker Upper at Sofia Vergara’s Super Bowl party,” said actor and comedian Rob Riggle, who dons two alter-egos fans can choose between to save the party. “Fans get to choose things like how messy the party gets, how yours truly shows up and how we all come together in the end. I don’t even know how it will end, but I can tell you the Quicker Picker Upper has never looked so good.”

The online experience is powered by an interactive video technology platform created by eko. This is the first time eko technology will be used to create a Super Bowl ad. “I’m thrilled for eko to partner with P&G to transform the very idea of what a campaign can be on the biggest night in advertising,” said eko CEO Yoni Bloch. “Powered by eko, an ad becomes a choice-driven experience: engaging, empowering and truly personalized.”

The creative team behind the Super Bowl party America will get to direct was led by the Cincinnati-based agency, Grey Midwest. “Grey Midwest has a great and long-standing partnership with P&G. We are thrilled to be the lead creative agency on this historic Super Bowl commercial – a first for Grey Midwest,” said Tony Desjardins, managing director of Grey Midwest. “Producing a seven-brand experiential and interactive ad in which America creates the story line has been an exciting challenge. We are privileged to have P&G trust our agency with this first-of-its-kind Super Bowl ad.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the action! Starting January 30, go to WhenWeComeTogether.com and help P&G create their Super Bowl ad. Then, keep an eye out in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game to see how many of your choices appear in the 60-second ad that will represent the most popular scenarios chosen among viewers.

