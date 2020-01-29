Deluxe Corporation Names Fredonia, New York as Winner of Season 5 of Small Business Revolution

Fredonia wins national online public vote to be featured in acclaimed reality series

SHOREVIEW, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, today announced that Fredonia, New York is the winner of Season 5 of the Small Business Revolution contest. Fredonia edged out four other communities in a national public vote.

The town of Fredonia will receive a $500,000 revitalization from Deluxe for select small businesses and the downtown area and be featured in the acclaimed series that streams on Hulu, Prime Video and SmallBusinessRevolution.org.

Since the series began in 2016, Deluxe has received more than 35,000 nominations from small towns across the country. During the week-long voting process for Season 5, nearly one million votes were cast, with Fredonia coming out on top. The other communities in the contest were Benicia, California; Livingston, Montana; Spearfish, South Dakota; and, The Dalles, Oregon.

“At Deluxe, we pride ourselves on being champions for business so communities thrive,” said Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe’s Chief Brand & Content Officer and host of the show. “The Small Business Revolution truly embodies that spirit in how we showcase and support businesses that are the lifeblood of their communities.

“Each of the five towns should be incredibly proud of the work they’ve done the past few months and we hope they all continue the momentum they gained being part of this contest and continue to make positive change in each of their communities,” Brinkman said.

Several Deluxe team members toured the U.S. in December, visiting the top 10 communities considered for this year’s contest. From there, the top five towns were selected for a public vote that ended on January 21. Now, filming will begin in February as Brinkman and co-host, renovation icon Ty Pennington, along with marketing professionals from Deluxe as well as financial experts from new partner, U.S. Bank look to make over the small business community in Fredonia.

Deluxe, a trusted partner to millions of businesses, big and small, launched the Small Business Revolution to highlight small business stories from across the country. From 2016-2019, four lucky communities – Wabash, Indiana; Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania; Alton, Illinois; and, Searcy, Arkansas – were featured on Small Business Revolution. All 35 episodes from Seasons 1-4 are now available. To learn more about how Deluxe marketing services can help your small business, go to www.deluxe.com.

About Deluxe



Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company for enterprises, small businesses and financial institutions offering a range of solutions to help customers manage and grow their businesses. Approximately 4.8 million small business customers access a wide range of products and services from Deluxe, including incorporation services, logo design, website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and payroll services, along with customized checks and forms. For our approximately 4,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in data analytics, customer acquisition and treasury management solutions, fraud prevention and profitability solutions, as well as checks. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

Contacts

Cameron Potts



651-233-7735



cameron.potts@deluxe.com