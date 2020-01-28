Spectra7 and Luxshare to Demonstrate Live 400G Ethernet Traffic with OSFP Active Copper Cables

DesignCon Collaboration with Leading 400G Switch Achieves Length of 7m with Low Power and Cost-Effective Active Copper Interconnect

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced that it will be partnering with Luxshare-ICT (“Luxshare”) and will demonstrate OSFP format Active Copper Cables (ACCs) using Spectra7 technology in a live demo passing 400Gbps Ethernet traffic generated by a state-of-the-art 12.6 Tbps switch. Spectra7 and Luxshare will be demonstrating the technology at the DesignCon 2020 show at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley from January 28-30.

Significant deployment of 400G network equipment will begin in 2020 and according to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group1, 400 Gbps shipments are forecast to surpass 15 M switch ports by 2023.

“Spectra7 continues its leadership in helping to drive the future of the data center interconnects industry, and we are proud to be collaborating with them to demonstrate next-generation high-speed solutions,” said Jinhua Chen, Enterprise GM at Luxshare-ICT. “Our continued collaboration with Spectra7 highlights our vision to build relationships that benefit our customers, partners, and provide flexible solutions to their toughest challenges.”

Luxshare-ICT, a leader in high performance interconnects and cable assemblies, has chosen Spectra7’s GaugeChangerTM technology for integration into this new line of OSFP Active Copper Cables. The embedded Spectra7 GC2502 Linear EQ Chips dramatically increase the length of standard copper cables by almost 3 times. This enables a significant number of cables in the 3 to 7m range to remain copper-based instead of having to switch to optical solutions which are dramatically higher in power and cost.

“Luxshare is a dynamic technology and market leader in the data center interconnect market,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “Their adoption of our GaugeChangerTM technology has already led to the first 25G deployment in China in 2019 and we are now well on our way to significant 400G deployments in the US in 2020.”

GaugeChangerTM is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ and 50 Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400 Gbps.

Luxshare will be showcasing OSFP ACC Cables with Spectra7’s GaugeChangerTM technology at Booth 717 at DesignCon.

About Luxshare-ICT

Luxshare-ICT (Shenzhen Stock Code:002475) is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. Learn more at http://en.luxshare-ict.com.

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the anticipated monetization of the Company’s patent portfolio and patent financing strategies, and the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s short form prospectus dated August 9, 2019. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

1Dell’Oro 400G Report

Contacts

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.



James Bergeron



Investor Relations



289-512-0541



ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.



Darren Ma



Chief Financial Officer



669-284-3170



pr@spectra7.com