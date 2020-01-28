PTC ThingWorx Platform Recognized as a Leader in Industrial IoT Software Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Augmented Reality and Device Connectivity Make ThingWorx a “Strong Choice for Companies”

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been named a leader in a new evaluation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platforms issued by Forrester Research, entitled, “The Forrester Wave™: Industrial IoT Software Platforms, Q4 2019.”

The PTC ThingWorx® IIoT platform offers a broad set of capabilities that provide industrial companies with rich functionality and flexibility, while offering the security and scalability required to deploy IIoT solutions throughout their enterprises.

The Forrester Wave report evaluates 14 platform vendors within the IIoT space in the following categories: (1) current product offering, including aspects such as connectivity, deployment, and security; (2) strength of the vendors’ strategies, such as partner ecosystem and commercial model; and (3) market presence, as it relates to number of customers and connected devices.

The report recognizes PTC’s rich set of capabilities, stating, “with a vendor-agnostic approach, industrial hardware, and many years of industrial domain experience, ThingWorx is a strong choice for companies with a diverse mix of equipment.” Forrester’s research also acknowledges that PTC’s strategic alliance with Rockwell Automation enables PTC to develop shared IT/OT solutions and expands PTC’s market footprint to new industries and geographies.

ThingWorx is the centerpiece of PTC’s IIoT portfolio and embodies PTC’s commitment to innovation. ThingWorx is comprised of a rapid application development platform with device connectivity, machine learning capabilities, augmented reality, and integration with leading device clouds. These capabilities combine to deliver a comprehensive IoT technology stack that enables customers to securely connect assets, quickly create applications and experiences, and innovate new ways to capture value.

“We’re delighted to be named a leader in Forrester’s IIoT software platform evaluation,” said Joe Biron, GM, ThingWorx and CTO of IoT at PTC. “The combination of IoT and augmented reality offers us competitive differentiation and positions PTC as a leading vendor that manufacturers should consider for their digital transformation initiatives.”

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

