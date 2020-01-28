FOX News Channel Marks 18th Consecutive Year as Number One Cable News Network

FNC Notches 43rd Straight Month as Most-Watched in All of Cable in Total Day Viewership, Also Finishes as Highest-Rated Network in Primetime Ahead of Sports-Focused ESPN

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle and FOX News @ Night Secure Highest-Rated January Program Averages in History

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) has marked yet another historic milestone, notching its 18th consecutive year as the number one cable news network, according to Nielsen Media Research. Since January 2002, FNC has been the most-watched cable news network in both primetime and total day across total viewers and in the 25-54 demo. This month, FNC also scored its highest-rated month in total viewers since February 2017 with total day and November 2016 with prime.

For the 43rd straight month, FNC crushed all of basic cable in total day viewership with 1.7 million total viewers for the month of January. In primetime, FNC was also the most-watched network in all of basic cable with 2.9 million viewers, dominating sports-focused ESPN.

In commenting on the network’s most recent ratings milestone, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace said, “For 18 years, more viewers have turned to FOX News Channel for its unrivaled news and opinion coverage than any other cable news network and we are proud of our strong team both on and off the air as we offer our audience the most dynamic programming in the country.”

During total day and primetime, FNC’s dominance over CNN and MSNBC in total viewers and the 25-54 demographic continued. FNC was also the only cable news network up versus 2019 in all categories. In primetime, FNC averaged its highest-rated month since November 2016, delivering 2,923,000 (+33%) viewers, beating MSNBC’s 1,715,000 (-13%) and CNN’s 1,188,000 (-2%) in total viewers. With Adults 25-54, FNC garnered 470,000 (+23%), topping CNN’s 323,000 (-11%) and MSNBC’s 286,000 (-18%). In total day, FNC delivered its most-watched month since February 2017, averaging 1,690,000 (+28%) total viewers, trouncing MSNBC’s 996,000 (-12%) and CNN’s 751,000 (-8%). In the 25-54 demo, FNC averaged 294,000 (+21%) ranking ahead of CNN with 192,000 (-18%) and MSNBC with 156,000 (-21%).

For the month of January, FNC garnered eight of the top 10 cable news programs in total viewers. Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Ingraham Angle were the top three-cable news programs in both total viewers and in the 25-54 demographic. Additionally, all FNC programs topped CNN and MSNBC and as well as posted gains versus last year in both total viewers and the younger A25-54 demo.

FNC’s early morning program, FOX & Friends First, averaged 582,000 (+33%) viewers and 118,000 (+15%) with A25-54 during the 4AM/ET hour. The 5AM/ET hour of FOX & Friends First garnered 742,000 viewers (+25%) and 150,000 (+6%) with A25-54. FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends delivered its highest-rated month since February 2017, averaging 1.7 million viewers (+24%) and 322,000 (+16%) with the 25-54 demo. Kicking off FNC’s daytime news programming at 9AM/ET, America’s Newsroom delivered 2 million viewers (+25%) and 314,000 (+20%) with A25-54. FNC’s afternoon ensemble program at 12PM/ET, Outnumbered, garnered 2 million viewers (+25%) and 308,000 (+16%) in the 25-54 category. Outnumbered Overtime anchored by Harris Faulkner delivered 1.7 million viewers (+20%) and 271,000 (+11%) with A25-54 while The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino averaged 1.7 million viewers (+13%) and 267,000 (+9%) in the 25-54 demo. During the 3PM/ET hour, FNC’s FOX News Reporting/Bill Hemmer Reports averaged 1.7 million viewers (+25%) and 275,000 (+30%) with A25-54. Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4PM/ET delivered 1.7 million viewers (+15%) and averaged 282,000 (+13%) with A25-54.

During FNC’s early evening and primetime programming, The Five delivered 3.1 million (+20%) viewers and 491,000 (+21%) in the demo, topping MSNBC’s highest-rated primetime program The Rachel Maddow Show in total viewers (2,941,000 P2+). Anchored by chief political anchor Bret Baier at 6PM/ET, Special Report averaged 2.7 million viewers (+18%) and 475,000 (+26%) in the 25-54 demo. The Story with Martha MacCallum at 7PM/ET garnered 2.5 million viewers (+33%) and 480,000 (+41%) with A25-54.

From 8PM-12AM/ET, all FNC programs dominated the competition and notched historical monthly highs, while increasing viewership by double digits in both P2+ and A25-54 versus 2019. At 8PM/ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight notched 3.6 million viewers (+28%) and 630,000 (+24%) with A25-54. Hannity was once again the most-watched program in all of cable news in both total viewers and A25-54, finishing the month with 3.9 million viewers (+27%) and 650,000 (+21%) in the 25-54 demo. The Ingraham Angle, hosted by Laura Ingraham, averaged 3.3 million viewers (+46%) and 562,000 (+35%) in the A25-54 demo. FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream garnered 1.9 million viewers (+44%) and 379,000 (+35%) with A25-54.

FNC programming also dominated the weekend, with very program topping CNN and MSNBC in both viewership categories. Additionally, several FNC weekend programs notched historical program monthly highs in total viewers, including Cavuto Live at 10AM/ET on Saturdays(2,558,000 P2+), Watters World at 8PM/ET on Saturdays (2,364,000 P2+) and Justice with Judge Jeanine (2,553,000 P2+) at 9PM/ET. On Sunday, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo (2,033,000 P2+) at 10AM/ET and The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton (1,609,000 P2+) at 9PM/ET also averaged their largest monthly audiences in each program’s history. FNC’s MediaBuzz (Sundays at 11AM/ET) posted double-digit increases in both viewership categories and also secured its highest-rated month ever in total viewers (1,856,000 P2+ (+35%) ; 309,000 A25-54 (+14%)), easily crushing CNN’s Reliable Sources (825,000 P2+ (-15%), 174,000 A25-54 (-25%).

FNC’s late night program (Saturdays at 10PM/ET), The Greg Gutfeld Show (2,186,000 P2+), averaged its most-watched month ever, topping the monthly averages for NBC’s The Tonight Show (1,819,000 P2+), ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (1,791,000 P2+), CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden (1,218,000 P2+) and NBC’s Seth Meyers (1,095,000 P2+).

JANUARY 2020 VS. JANUARY 2019 NIELSEN NUMBERS (7-day week, L+SD):

TOTAL DAY:



FNC: 1,690,000 total viewers – up 28% (294,000 in 25-54 – up 21%)



CNN: 751,000 total viewers – down 8% (192,000 in 25-54 – down 18%)



MSNBC: 996,000 total viewers – down 12% (156,000 in 25-54 – down 21%)

PRIMETIME: 8-11PM/ET



FNC: 2,923,000 total viewers – up 33% (470,000 in 25-54 – up 23%)



CNN: 1,188,000 total viewers – down 2% (323,000 in 25-54 – down 11%)



MSNBC: 1,715,000 total viewers – down 13% (286,000 in 25-54 – down 18%)

