Amy Ryan Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at the IMDb 30th Anniversary Dinner Party at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

WHAT: IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, last night presented the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Amy Ryan at a private, invitation-only dinner at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to celebrate the 30th anniversary of IMDb. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients at the Sundance Film Festival include Rachel Brosnahan, Mindy Kaling, Bill Skarsgård, Bryce Dallas Howard and Peter Dinklage. In addition to the STARmeter Award presentation, dinner guests enjoyed entertaining and interactive conversation focused on the past 30 years of cinema. The dinner and other IMDb events at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival are kicking off a year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of IMDb. WHO: Col Needham, Founder & CEO of IMDb and Lost Girls Director Liz Garbus presented Amy Ryan with the award. Ryan was also joined by cast mates including Reed Birney, Oona Laurence, Miriam Shor and Dean Winters. WHY: Amy Ryan has been a strong performer on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, fueled by her performances in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), The Wire, The Office and more, and with her highly anticipated performance in the upcoming films Worth and Lost Girls, both of which premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. WHEN: Amy Ryan accepted the IMDb STARmeter Award last night (January 27) during a private, invitation-only dinner at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to celebrate the 30th anniversary of IMDb. Original IMDb coverage of the festival, including celebrity video interviews and photographs, is available now at www.imdb.com/sundance. PHOTOS: For award presentation images, please go to: https://assignments.gettyimages.com/v2/share/0effa945-4eff-4459-bf9f-f6da4f309219

