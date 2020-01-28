Africa Pay TV Forecasts for 35 Countries to 2025 – Africa will have 47.26 Million Pay TV Subscribers by 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Africa Pay TV Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Published in January 2020, this research comes in three parts:
- Outlook: Forecasts for 35 countries in a 76-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 35 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 88-page PDF document.
Africa will have 47.26 million pay TV subscribers by 2025, up from 30.70 million at end-2019. Nigeria will contribute 10 million subscribers by 2025 – having overtaken South Africa in 2020.
African subscriber numbers will climb by 54% between 2019 and 2025, but pay TV revenues will rise by only 31% – indicating that subscribers will pay less. Pay TV revenues will reach $7.20 billion by 2025, up by $1.72 billion on 2019.
Three groups accounted for 93% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s pay TV subscribers in 2019 – although this proportion will fall to 88% by 2025. Each of the three main groups provides a satellite TV platform and a pay DTT platform.
Multichoice had 14.56 million subs across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv by end-2019. This total will grow to 18.05 million by 2025, with a marked slowdown in satellite TV growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Digital cable subs (000)
- Analog cable subs (000)
- Pay IPTV subscribers (000)
- Pay digital sat TV subs (000)
- Free-to-air sat TV homes (000)
- Analog terrestrial holds (000)
- Primary FTA DTT hholds (000)
- Primary Pay DTT hholds (000)
Digital homes (000)
- Analog homes (000)
- Pay TV subscribers (000)
Digital cable subs/TV HH
- Analog cable subs/TV HH
- Pay IPTV subs/TV HH
- Pay satellite TV/TV HH
- Free-to-air satellite TV/TV HH
- Analog terrestrial/TVHH
- Primary FTA DTT/TV HH
- Primary pay DTT/TV HH
TVHH/HH
- Digital/TV HH
- Analog/TV HH
- Pay TV Subs/TV HH
Stand-alone dig cab subs (000)
Dual-play dig cable subs (000)
- Triple-play dig cab subs (000)
Stand-alone IPTV subs (000)
- Dual-play IPTV subs (000)
- Triple-play IPTV subs (000)
Revenues (US$ million)
- Stand-alone digital cable revs
- Dual-play digital cable TV revs
- Triple-play digl cable TV revs
- Digital cable TV subs revs
- Dig cab TV on-demand revs
- Digital cable TV revenues
- Analog cable TV subs revs
- Cable TV revenues
Stand-alone IPTV revenues
- Dual-play IPTV revenues
- Triple-play IPTV revenues
- IPTV subscription revenues
- IPTV on-demand revenues
- IPTV revenues
Satellite TV subscription revs
- Satellite TV on-demand revs
- Satellite TV revenues
DTT subscription revs
- DTT on-demand revenues
- DTT revenues
Subscription revenues
- On-demand revenues
- Total revenues
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU – US$)
- Stand-alone digital cable subs
- Dual-play dig cable TV subs
- Triple-play dig cable TV subs
- Average dig cab (subs & VOD)
- Analog cable TV subs
- Stand-alone IPTV subs
- Dual-play IPTV subs
- Triple-play IPTV subs
- Average IPTV (subs and VOD)
- Pay satellite TV (subs)
- Pay sat TV (subs and PPV)
- Pay DTT (subs)
- Pay DTT (subs and PPV)
- Average monthly ARPU
Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)
- Canal Plus (satellite)
- DStv (satellite)
- Gotv (DTT)
- StarSat (satellite)
-
Others
Share of pay TV subs by operator %
- Canal Plus (satellite)
- DStv (satellite)
- Gotv (DTT)
- StarSat (satellite)
-
Others
Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)
- Canal Plus (satellite)
- DStv (satellite)
- Gotv (DTT)
- StarSat (satellite)
- Others
Share of pay TV revenues by operator %
- Canal Plus (satellite)
- DStv (satellite)
- Gotv (DTT)
- StarSat (satellite)
- Others
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU – US$)
- Canal Plus (satellite)
- DStv (satellite)
- Gotv (DTT)
-
StarSat (satellite)
