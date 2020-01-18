VICE News Presents the 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum on Monday, January 20, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VICE News and Cashmere Originals are presenting the 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Forum, the nation’s oldest and only non-partisan presidential Forum dedicated exclusively to addressing issues facing communities of color, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00pm CT at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

VICE News will carry the presidential Forum live across VICE.com and the VICE News Facebook page. VICE TV will broadcast the day’s events in a news special at 9pm ET/PT, featuring the best moments of the Forum and highlights from the candidates.

The Forum will feature in-depth interviews with leading Democratic candidates for president, including Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and businessman Andrew Yang.

Interviews with the candidates will be moderated by VICE News’ award-winning team of correspondents, which include: Antonia Hylton, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Dexter Thomas, David Noriega, Roberto Ferdman, and Krishna Andavolu. Additional questions posed to candidates will be sourced from VICE News’ social audience and a live audience comprised of Iowa constituents.

CANDIDATE RUN OF SHOW



*Central Time below

12:00pm – 12:25pm Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar 12:25pm – 12:50pm Colorado Senator Michael Bennet 12:50pm – 1:15pm Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick 1:15pm – 1:40pm South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg 1:40pm – 2:05pm Businessman Andrew Yang 2:05pm – 2:30pm Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney 2:30pm – 2:55pm Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren 2:55pm – 3:20pm Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders 3:20pm – 3:45pm Former Vice President Joe Biden

PRESS CREDENTIALS

Press credentials are non-transferable and allow access to the press filing room and briefing room ONLY. The deadline to apply for a credential has closed. For late consideration, email: press@vice.com

Please note, the credential will not grant access to the Forum hall itself. The Forum will be live-streamed on television monitors in the press filing room.

SWITCH FEED

A Pool Feed of the event will be available at the New York Switch courtesy of VICE News.

Switch Pool Port: NY Pool 1 (HD/SDI)



Times: Program Starts at 1300 ET

This Switch Pool Feed is available at no cost to Switch customers connected to the New York Switch. For Switch customers in other markets, standard ICOD rates will apply.

News agencies and other media outlets wishing to utilize this content must accept the terms of the Brown & Black Forum Licensing Agreement distributed by The New York Switch. For a copy of the agreement, contact press@vice.com.

**ALL PRESS USING FOOTAGE / CLIPS FROM THE FORUM MUST ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF USE AND LICENSING. CONTACT press@vice.com TO ACKNOWLEDGE TERMS**

BROWN & BLACK FORUM LICENSING AGREEMENT AND TERMS OF USE

TERMS OF USE

Verbal credit or references to the Forum during clip play-out should be as follows: “The 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum presented by VICE News”

The “VICE News” watermark/bug must remain present on the footage during any play-out

Chyron: “Courtesy of VICE News”

For radio, podcasts, and other audio mediums, a verbal credit in the form of “Courtesy of VICE News” should accompany the clip

Duration: Clips may not exceed three minutes in length and a maximum of ten minutes may be used from either the switch feed footage or footage provided by VICE.

in length and a maximum of may be used from either the switch feed footage or footage provided by VICE. Clips may be used for the purpose of discussion, reporting and analysis only; media may not livestream or retransmit the program in its entirety.

LICENSING AGREEMENT

Vice Media LLC (“Vice”) grants to [NAME OF COMPANY] (the “Company”) the right to broadcast excerpts (the “Clips”) from the program currently entitled “THE 2020 IOWA BROWN & BLACK DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL FORUM PRESENTED BY VICE NEWS” (the “Program”) solely for the purpose of publicizing the Program and provided that the total amount of footage from the Program used by the Company shall not be greater than 10 minutes and individual clips should not exceed 3 minutes in length. Company shall provide on-screen credit, in substantially this form: “THE 2020 IOWA BROWN & BLACK DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL FORUM PRESENTED BY VICE NEWS,” and the “VICE News” watermark shall remain on the Clips throughout the duration of its use. Audio mediums must provide verbal credit when using clips in the form of “Courtesy of VICE News. Any and all rights not specifically granted to Company herein shall be deemed reserved by Vice. Company acknowledges that Company’s use of the Clips will not affect Vice’s continued and separate copyright ownership thereof.

Vice makes no representations or warranties with respect to the Clips or with respect to Company’s use of the Clips pursuant hereto.

Company will obtain all necessary authorizations, licenses, consents and releases, and pay any required residuals, reuse fees or other compensation required by applicable collective bargaining or individual contracts or otherwise required by law, including, without limitation, if any music is included in the Clips as exhibited, Company will obtain all necessary rights from the copyright proprietors of such music and such other person or entities, including performing rights societies, as may own or control the rights thereto.

The Company will indemnify and hold Vice harmless from and against any and all liabilities, reasonable costs and expenses (including reasonable outside attorneys fees) resulting from any and all claims asserted against Vice arising out of Company’s use of the Clips.

By its use of the Clips, the Company agrees that the terms and conditions above shall govern and apply to the use by the Company of the Clips.

