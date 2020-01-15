Spectra7 Engages Ocean Tomo to Lead Patent Based Financing

Announces Receipt of Multi-Million (USD) Term Sheet

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(TSX:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that it has engaged Ocean Tomo, the Intellectual Capital Merchant BancTM firm with a rich history of providing technology rich companies with financial services and financing needs. Ocean Tomo professionals have completed over 1000 engagements involving IP worth in excess of $10 billion including over 300 valuation and 500 financial damages expert testimony engagements.

“Ocean Tomo is very impressed with Spectra7’s broad and deep patent portfolio,” said Ryan Zurek, Managing Director at Ocean Tomo. “We are already seeing strong interest from prospective investors.”

Term Sheet

Spectra7 announced that it has received a multi-million USD non binding term sheet, which was brokered by Ocean Tomo. Closing of this transaction is subject to various conditions precedent including entering into legally binding documentation and satisfactory due diligence, and is expected to close this quarter.

Additionally, Ocean Tomo is engaging with a number of asset based lenders (ABL) to complete the recapitalization of Spectra7.

ABOUT OCEAN TOMO

Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo, LLC, is the Intellectual Capital Merchant Banc™ firm providing Opinion, Management and Advisory services centered on intellectual property assets. Practice offerings address financial expert testimony, valuation, strategy, risk management, venture development, investments and transaction brokerage. Ocean Tomo assists clients – corporations, law firms, governments and institutional investors – in realizing Intellectual Capital Equity® value broadly defined. For more information visit: http://www.oceantomo.com/.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the anticipated monetization of the Company’s patent portfolio and patent financing strategies, and the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s short form prospectus dated August 9, 2019. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

