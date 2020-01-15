Camila Cabello; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; Bonnie Raitt; Rosalía; Run-D.M.C; Tyler, The Creator; and Charlie Wilson Will Take the Stage on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

As Previously Announced, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Join Stellar Lineup of Performers

Hosted by Alicia Keys, Music’s Biggest Night® Airs Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, on CBS

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Recording Academy® has confirmed the next slate of performers for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Set to perform on Music’s Biggest Night® are current GRAMMY® nominees Camila Cabello; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; Rosalía; and Tyler, The Creator; 10-time GRAMMY winner Bonnie Raitt, who will pay tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prine; Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Run-D.M.C will join Aerosmith; and 13-time GRAMMY nominee Charlie Wilson. They join previously announced performers Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

No stranger to the GRAMMY stage, Camila Cabello is nominated this year with Shawn Mendes for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Señorita”).

GRAMMY winner Ariana Grande is nominated for Record Of The Year (“7 Rings”), Album Of The Year (thank u, next), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop/Duo Group Performance (“Boyfriend”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (thank u, next).

Two-time GRAMMY winner H.E.R. is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Hard Place”), Album Of The Year (I Used To Know Her), Song Of The Year (“Hard Place”), Best R&B Performance (“Could’ve Been”) and Best R&B Song (“Could’ve Been”).

Taking the stage once again, multiplatinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Sucker”).

Making her GRAMMY stage debut, flamenco pop star and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner Rosalía is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album (El Mal Querer).

Taking Music’s Biggest Night’s stage for the first time, three-time GRAMMY nominee Tyler, The Creator is nominated for Best Rap Album (Igor).

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the talent producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

