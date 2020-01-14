ReFrame Announces that the ReFrame Stamp for Gender-Balanced Scripted Series is Being Awarded to 21 of the Top 100 Most Popular TV and Streaming Shows from 2018-2019

Shows Meeting the Criteria from the Past Two Seasons Include Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, GLOW, The Act and The Walking Dead

ReFrame and IMDbPro Extend Collaboration to Recognize Standout Gender-balanced Film and TV Projects Through 2022

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReFrame™ (ReFrameProject.org), a coalition of industry professionals and partner companies founded by Women In Film and Sundance Institute—whose mission is to increase the number of women of all backgrounds working in film, TV and media—and IMDbPro (imdbpro.com)—the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals—announced today the TV and streaming shows from the past two years that have earned the ReFrame Stamp based on an extensive analysis of IMDbPro data on the 100 most popular scripted shows. An additional ReFrame analysis of the top 100 scripted shows in each of the past two years shows no increase in the number of gender-balanced TV and streaming series released each year, from 22 shows in 2017-2018 to 21 in 2018-2019 (see full lists below). Shows that have earned this year’s ReFrame Stamp include “Fleabag,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “When They See Us.” ReFrame and IMDbPro also announced today a three-year renewal of their successful relationship, which began in 2018 and relies on the authoritative data and professional resources of IMDbPro to recognize standout, gender-balanced film and TV projects.

Here are the ReFrame Stamp for TV recipients from the past two seasons:

The ReFrame analysis and Stamp determinations are based on IMDbPro data showing the top 100 most popular scripted TV and streaming shows in each of the past two years (per the Emmys calendar for each year). These lists are based on IMDbPro data on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, factoring the removal of sports, news, non-fiction and reality programs. Previous ReFrame Stamp for Television research for 2017-2018 was based on an open submission call. Of the 364 scripted television programs that were submitted for consideration, 62 qualified for the ReFrame Stamp. ReFrame, working with IMDbPro, has since refined its process to create a baseline and closed data set on which to more accurately compare yearly results. This process is similar to ReFrame’s ongoing research on the top 100 box office-grossing feature films of each year, based on IMDbPro box office data. ReFrame continues to welcome submissions from series and films not included in the top 100 of each year, with these Stamp recipients featured on IMDb and the ReFrame website.

“Working with IMDbPro’s industry-leading data, we are able to measure content that meets or exceeds stamp criteria in support of diverse, impactful stories from artists around the world,” said ReFrame Co-founders Keri Putnam and Cathy Schulman. “We are thrilled to renew our partnership with IMDbPro through 2022 to celebrate gender-balanced films and television shows with the ReFrame Stamp.”

“We are excited to extend our work with the ReFrame team and continue using IMDbPro’s authoritative data to measure progress toward a more gender-representative industry,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “The multi-year renewal of our relationship builds on the successful first year of our collaboration and ensures we can continue tracking additional ReFrame Stamp recipients in years to come, which both creates and celebrates meaningful change in the industry.”

The ReFrame Stamp serves as a mark of distinction for film and television projects that have demonstrated success in gender-balanced hiring based on criteria developed by ReFrame in consultation with ReFrame Ambassadors, producers and other industry experts. Stamps are awarded to productions that hire female-identifying people in four out of eight critical areas of their production, including: writer, director, showrunner, producer, lead, season regulars, department heads and crew. Additional points are awarded to content that has women of color in key positions. The criteria are iterative and will change over time as the industry evolves. The ReFrame Stamp appears on film and television end credits, marketing and publicity materials, and film websites and is featured on IMDb at IMDb.com/ReFrame. For more information or to apply for the ReFrame Stamp, please visit ReFrameProject.org/stamp.

