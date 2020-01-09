NAB Show Accepting Nominations for Second Annual Product of the Year Awards

— This year’s program to include new award categories —

— Nominations will be accepted January 9 through March 27 —

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAB Show is accepting nominations for the second annual NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. The awards recognize the most auspicious and innovative new products and technologies being showcased by exhibitors at NAB Show, April 18 – 22 (exhibits April 19-22) in Las Vegas, NV. This year’s program will include three new “Best Overall” categories and five new product categories.

“Following the success of the first annual program, we have introduced additional award categories to fully encompass the range of new products that premier at NAB Show year after year,” said NAB Senior Vice President of Business Development Eric Trabb. “We look forward to another year of celebrating the most significant breakthroughs in media, entertainment and technology.”

New this year, Best Overall awards will be presented under three categories: Acquisition, Production and Delivery. Product categories new to the 2020 awards program include individual awards for cameras, grip equipment, location lighting, studio lighting and test equipment.

The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards will be selected by a panel of industry experts and announced on April 21 at a reception held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort. To be eligible for an award, nominated products and technologies must have been unveiled in the prior 12 months, be on display at the 2020 NAB Show for the first time and available for delivery in the 2020 calendar year.

Categories for the awards program are as follows:

AI/Machine Learning

Asset Management, Automation, Playout

Audio Production, Processing and Networking

Best Overall Acquisition

Best Overall Delivery

Best Overall Production

Cameras

Camera Support, Control and Accessories

Cloud Computing and Virtualization

Display Systems

Digital Signage

Graphics, Editing, VXF, Switchers

Grip Equipment

Hardware Infrastructure

IT Networking/Infrastructure & Security

Location Lighting

Radio

Remote Production

Storage

Streaming

Studio Lighting

Test Equipment

Video Transport

NAB Show is accepting nominations for the 2020 Product of the Year Awards through March 27. For more information, exhibitors can contact Melissa Kittson by email or phone at (202) 429-3924.

View the official rules and submit your nomination.

Register as press for the 2020 NAB Show.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2020, in Las Vegas is the world’s largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

